Video: Ex- Miami hoopers Hanna & Haley Cavinder gush over a photography team paying homage to their college career

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are feeling the love from one of the brands they work with. The former Miami guards visited GHOST's office and were greeted by staff members wearing T-shirts of them in their Hurricanes jerseys. The twins shared a clip of themselves hugging the employees on their Instagram story on Thursday.
Hanna and Haley became pioneers in the world of NIL during their time playing at Miami. They worked with several of top brands, including GHOST, Eastbay, Under Armour and Raising Cane's, among others.
GHOST is a nutrition brand that offers supplements and energy and hydration drinks. The Cavinder twins signed with the brand in November, becoming the first NIL representatives for the brand.
“We’ve been obsessed with GHOST for years," the Cavinder twins said in November, via SI. "Their products have been a staple in our routine, so being the first NIL athletes to partner with a brand we use daily is so surreal. When you truly love a product, it’s easy to share that excitement with others. It’s not just a partnership; it’s an authentic connection to a brand that aligns with who we are.”
Six months after signing the collaboration, Hanna and Haley continue to be supported by GHOST, proving that it has been successful.
Hanna Cavinder shares morning routine with fans
Hanna Cavinder is keeping fans updated on her life. The former Miami guard shared a vlog of her morning routine to her and Haley's 435,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday.
Hanna wore a matching pink workout outfit. She enjoyed toast and coffee for breakfast before heading to the gym for quad day. Cavinder finished her workout with 30 minutes on the Stairmaster. Her caption informed fans that they can see more of her routines on Passes, a platform where users can receive monetization for content they post.
The Cavinder twins often share content related to health and wellness on their social media accounts, also taking fans through the steps of their workouts or providing well-balanced recipes.
Fans who want a more in-depth look at Hanna and Haley's approach to workouts and nutrition can subscribe to the twins' Twogether app. It was released in May 2024, and provides users with workout programs, recipes and a community of that provides encouragement and holds them accountable.
Although their basketball careers are over, the Cavinder twins continue to prioritize their health, as highlighted by Hanna's morning routine and the Twogether app.
