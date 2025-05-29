Video: Ex- Miami hoopers Hanna & Haley Cavinder gush over a photography team paying homage to their college career

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are feeling the love from one of the brands they work with. The former Miami guards visited GHOST's office and were greeted by staff members wearing T-shirts of them in their Hurricanes jerseys. The twins shared a clip of themselves hugging the employees on their Instagram story on Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hanna and Haley became pioneers in the world of NIL during their time playing at Miami. They worked with several of top brands, including GHOST, Eastbay, Under Armour and Raising Cane's, among others.

GHOST is a nutrition brand that offers supplements and energy and hydration drinks. The Cavinder twins signed with the brand in November, becoming the first NIL representatives for the brand.

“We’ve been obsessed with GHOST for years," the Cavinder twins said in November, via SI. "Their products have been a staple in our routine, so being the first NIL athletes to partner with a brand we use daily is so surreal. When you truly love a product, it’s easy to share that excitement with others. It’s not just a partnership; it’s an authentic connection to a brand that aligns with who we are.”

Ad

Six months after signing the collaboration, Hanna and Haley continue to be supported by GHOST, proving that it has been successful.

Ad

Hanna Cavinder shares morning routine with fans

Hanna Cavinder is keeping fans updated on her life. The former Miami guard shared a vlog of her morning routine to her and Haley's 435,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Hanna wore a matching pink workout outfit. She enjoyed toast and coffee for breakfast before heading to the gym for quad day. Cavinder finished her workout with 30 minutes on the Stairmaster. Her caption informed fans that they can see more of her routines on Passes, a platform where users can receive monetization for content they post.

Ad

Ad

The Cavinder twins often share content related to health and wellness on their social media accounts, also taking fans through the steps of their workouts or providing well-balanced recipes.

Fans who want a more in-depth look at Hanna and Haley's approach to workouts and nutrition can subscribe to the twins' Twogether app. It was released in May 2024, and provides users with workout programs, recipes and a community of that provides encouragement and holds them accountable.

Although their basketball careers are over, the Cavinder twins continue to prioritize their health, as highlighted by Hanna's morning routine and the Twogether app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here