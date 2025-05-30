VIDEO: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder downs her drinks as Hanna Cavinder hilariously reminds her of their expenses

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are keeping fans entertained with content on their trip to Chicago. The former Miami ballers, now on vacation, shared a comical TikTok video with their 4.6 million followers on Thursday.

In the clip, the twins are enjoying their cocktails at a bar in Chicago.

"Who's paying?," Haley asks Hanna.

"We share the same debit card," Hanna replies.

"Oh," Haley says, downing both of their drinks.

The video ends with Hanna shaking her head while signing their check.

The Cavinder twins have been enjoying travel as of late. Before their trip to Chicago, Hanna and Haley spent Memorial Day Weekend in the Florida Keys with their other three sisters.

The five Cavinder girls went on their annual sisters trip, and the twins shared a rental house tour, outfit videos, a clip on the water and more with their followers.

Hanna and Haley are making the most of travel opportunities this summer and are taking fans along for the ride.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder receive support from GHOST

The Cavinder twins are known for their work with top brands. They were stars in the NIL world during their time playing college basketball at Miami and secured numerous partnerships, including with GHOST.

Hanna and Haley signed with the nutrition brand in November 2024, becoming the brand's first NIL representatives.

"We’ve been obsessed with GHOST for years," the Cavinder twins said in November, via SI. "Their products have been a staple in our routine, so being the first NIL athletes to partner with a brand we use daily is so surreal. When you truly love a product, it’s easy to share that excitement with others. It’s not just a partnership; it’s an authentic connection to a brand that aligns with who we are.”

Hanna and Haley visited GHOST's office on Thursday and were greeted by employees wearing t-shirts with a picture of the former guards in their Hurricanes jerseys. The twins shared a clip of themselves hugging the staff members on their Instagram story.

"Everybody's shirts😭🤍🫶🏼 @ghostenergy," the Cavinder twins' Instagram story read.

GHOST is proudly showcasing its collaboration with the Cavinder twins, who worked hard to achieve NIL success in college and continue partnering with brands post-graduation. The love these brands have for the twins is evident, and their strong appeal is clear from the ongoing support they receive.

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

