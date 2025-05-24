VIDEO: Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince celebrates as she & her foreign basketball team wins national championship title

Former TCU star Sedona Prince was not drafted into the WNBA. While she had a strong season, she was forced to take her talents overseas to continue her basketball career as a professional. She ended up singing with Al Riyadi in the women's Lebanese Basketball League.

While she joined the season late, she was a good addition to the team. She joined a team that was competing for the national title, and on Saturday, she helped Al Riyadi capture the championship. Shortly after the win, Sedona Prince posted on her Instagram story celebrating outside with her teammates.

"National champs."

Image via Sedona Prince's Instagram story.

Prince joined Al Riyadi late in the season because of her previous commitments to TCU. She had an immediate impact on the team, averaging 18.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.

It is not surprising to see that Prince is performing well in the Lebanese women's league. She was a strong college player, averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. Despite her strong performance in her final college season, Prince went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft and did not even get the opportunity to sign a contract as an undrafted free agent.

Why is Sedona Prince not in the WNBA?

As the former star of a prestigious program like TCU, it is surprising to see Sedona Prince playing in the Lebanese women's league rather than the WNBA. She has the accolades on the court to be a WNBA player but teams likely chose not to draft her because of off the court issues.

In January, Prince was involved in a physical altercation which resulted in both women filing police reports claiming they were assaulted. While no official charges were filed as a result of the incident, it was certainly something that could have caused concern for WNBA teams.

Another point of concern for Prince's pro career is her history with injuries. She has dealt with several issues over the years, including a broken finger, broken leg and torn elbow ligament.

Prince is also older than most other athletes who were drafted this year. She is 25 years old and only finished her college career this season because she was granted several medical redshirt years because of her various injuries.

It will be interesting to see if Prince can salvage a long-term pro career after going undrafted this season. She is off to a good start with Al Riyadi.

