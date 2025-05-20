Video: Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince elated with teammates after winning game MVP

Ex-TCU star Sedona Prince was all smiles following an impressive display, as she started another chapter in her basketball career. The 6-foot-7 center was signed by Al Riyadi of the Lebanese Basketball League on May 6.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Lebanese Basketball Federation’s social media account shared a clip of Prince putting up 26 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, four steals and four blocks while celebrating with her teammates.

"GAME MVP ⚡️," the caption read.

Her recent performance came after a solid debut as Prince put up 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes on May 7. Before her time in Lebanon, she spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs, securing a spot in the All-Big 12 first-team.

Last season, she averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks but was not selected at this year's WNBA draft. Prince was projected as the No. 8 pick by ESPN; however, she became a free agent.

Sedona Prince goes undrafted amid growing controversy

Sedona Prince was once considered a potential WNBA draft pick but went undrafted on April 14. The surprising outcome for the 6-foot-7 center, who previously played at TCU, led her to sign with Lebanese team Al Riyadi.

Her draft snub reportedly resulted from a wave of allegations that surfaced online in recent months, with accusations of abuse in her past relationships.

Much of the attention started from a viral TikTok series by influencer Olivia Stabile, Prince’s former partner. The 10-part series titled “Who the F**k Did I Take to Mexico?” detailed a 2024 birthday trip that allegedly turned traumatic.

Stabile claimed Prince pushed her off a moving ATV and abandoned her alone in the jungle at night. She also alleged Prince of threatening with legal action if she spoke publicly about their breakup.

“I’ve stayed silent to protect someone who disrupted my peace,” Stabile said in August. “But I’m the one trying to heal.”

Stabile’s story sparked support from others, including Rylee LeGlue, another ex of Prince, who accused her of similar behavior. LeGlue commented that the stories were “very parallel,” calling the patterns “triggering” and “scary.”

As the allegations gained more attention, a Change.org petition was allegedly created by Leah Cole and called for TCU to distance from Prince.

“It breaks my heart to see a known domestic abuser maintain a place of respect within our society,” Cole wrote in August.

The Washington Post released an article last year detailing a domestic dispute involving Prince and another former partner. Both women filed police reports after a physical altercation, although no charges were filed.

Additional accusations followed. Alyssa Jimmie accused Prince of sexually assaulting her in 2019, claiming she was locked in a car and unable to leave. Another unnamed woman accused Prince of nonconsensual sexual contact in 2022; however, that lawsuit was later withdrawn.

Prince has denied all allegations and pleaded her innocence.

