VIDEO: Sedona Prince shares awkward birthday moment with new Al Riyadi teammate

After Sedona Prince celebrated her 25th birthday on May 12, the former TCU center's new Al Riyadi teammate in Lebanon celebrated hers. On Sunday, Prince shared a video on her Instagram story of an awkward moment with teammate and fellow birthday girl Gloria Kamar.

Ad

Prince, who played at Oregon and TCU, signed with Lebanese powerhouse Al Riyadi of the Women's Lebanese Basketball League earlier this month after going undrafted in the WNBA.

In Prince's Instagram story, she was with Kamar on a basketball court, where she tried to lift the birthday girl up. However, Kamar did not cooperate, and Prince lost her balance and dropped her.

"happy 16th birthday to the baby of the team," Prince captioned the video.

Ad

Trending

Here's the video, via an X post by @NcaaNoobita:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kamar, a member of the Lebanese national team, was born on May 18, 2009, according to her FIBA profile. She turned 16 on Sunday. Like Sedona Prince, Kamar is also new to Al Riyadi, having joined the club this year.

The age gap between Prince and Kamar is nine years, which is not unusual in overseas basketball leagues.

Last week, Prince celebrated her birthday by adding several picturesque photos of herself posing in various spots around Lebanon, including one in front of Byblos Castle.

Ad

Ad

Sedona Prince eyes Women's Lebanese Basketball League title in her first season

After being undrafted by the WNBA in April, despite being projected to be a first-round pick by many, Sedona Prince has opted to continue her career overseas.

At Al Riyadi, she joins a team that has dominated the WLBL, having won the championship six times.

Prince adapted quickly to the new environment and made an immediate impact on the team. She made her debut in the first leg of the semifinal match against Club Beirut on May 5, contributing 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Al Riyadi to a 93-53 victory.

Ad

Al Riyadi eventually swept Club Beirut to advance to the finals, where they will face Homenetmen Beirut. The series is scheduled to begin on May 18.

Sedona Prince was a key cog in the Horned Frogs' 34-4 record last season as she averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Al Riyadi will be banking on her to deliver similar numbers in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here