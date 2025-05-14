"Celebrating it while living in the best country ever": Former TCU star Sedona Prince shares picturesque snaps from Lebanon in 25th b'day photo dump

Former TCU star Sedona Prince celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Lebanon. She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, capturing the beauty of the Middle Eastern country.

Ad

"Cheers to making it through a quarter of a century and celebrating it while living in the best country ever #25 #lebanon," Prince captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Her photo dump included a picture of her posing against the backdrop of Byblos Castle, a historical site that dates back to the Phoenician era. She also shared images of the Beirut cityscape and a few photos of herself from the game, including a game MVP trophy.

Sedona Prince was a key player for the Horned Frogs in their record-setting season that ended with a trip to their first Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.

Ad

According to ESPN, Prince was considered one of the top 10 prospects for this year's WNBA draft following her impressive season. However, the 6-foot-7 center went undrafted and later signed with Al Riyadi of the Lebanese Basketball League.

Sedona Prince shines in her Al Riyadi debut in the WLBL

Sedona Prince might not have found a place in the WNBA, but the First-team All-Big 12 star is leaving no stone unturned in proving her mettle on the court. Prince made her debut for Al Riyadi in the Women's Lebanese Basketball League and put on a show right away.

Ad

In Game 1 of the semifinals of the WLBL against Club Beirut, Prince finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of action. Prince's efforts helped Al Riyadi secure a dominant 93-53 win and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

In the third game of the series against Club Beirut on Friday, the former TCU star recorded her first double-double for Al Riyadi, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 77-68 victory. Her team won the series 3-0 and advanced to the WLBL Finals.

Sedona Prince has embraced her move to Lebanon and keeps giving fans a glimpse of her life outside the court. She spent her three two seasons of her college career at Oregon before transferring to TCU in 2023, where she became a star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here