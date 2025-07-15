Video: Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks beams with pride about the LSU star's recent work ethic

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, is proud of her daughter — and rightfully so, given Johnson's remarkable work ethic and achievements both on and off the court. Last week, Johnson performed live at the tipoff show for the Run 4 The Roses tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

What made her performance even more impressive is that just a few days prior, Johnson was in Santiago, Chile. There, she won the gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup.

Her mother was beaming with pride after seeing her daughter juggle it all, going from one continent to the next to put on a show at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Brooks posted a video on Instagram of Johnson performing at the event, and she included a text overlay that read:

"Flau'jae is the hardest worker I know. She flew directly from chile to Kentucky for her " RUNS 4 The ROSES" sound check!!"

Here's the video:

Besides being one of the best players on Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson is also a rapper. She dropped her debut album "Best of Both Worlds" last year, which features a collaboration with rap icon Lil Wayne, among others. Earlier this year, on Valentine's Day, she released another album titled "Flau & B."

Flau'jae Johnson drops heartfelt message after rocking the Run 4 Roses stage

Flau'jae Johnson bagged a gold medal in Chile and landed in Kentucky to perform at the Run 4 Roses event — one of the biggest stages in the country for young female hoopers.

On Friday, she shared a carousel of photos and videos from her performance on Instagram and penned a message in the caption to express her gratitude.

"Wow this crazy I used to dream of this 🥺🙏KENTUCKY WAS CRAZYYYY🔥🔥 @tfnsrun4roses was so litt. I love all of yall and hope yall had a good time ! We rocked out 4️⃣4️⃣🔥🔥🔥🔥THANKS FOR GETTING MERCH TOO 💕," Johnson wrote.

Johnson, who is coming off her junior year with the LSU Tigers, has been quite busy this offseason. She will likely return to Baton Rouge sometime this month to begin preparations for her senior year. She averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.

