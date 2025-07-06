Video: Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks showcases her youngest son getting attention during the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Chile

Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, shared a lighthearted video on Instagram, showing her youngest son, Aythan, receiving unexpected attention during their visit to Santiago, Chile, for the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

In the video, Aythan sits in a stroller wearing a light blue Gucci tracksuit. A woman ties his entry wristband. As Kia talks to him, he remains distracted. His attention is captured when people in line call him cute as he adorably attempts to flash his own watch when prompted. She wrote:

"Aythan’s watch is making him a mini celebrity in Chile! 😂 People are going wild, taking pics and stopping him on the street! 🤣Now, I’m thinking of starting a watchline for my little fashionista⌚️.

Team USA cruised to the finals with a perfect run in the ongoing 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in the semifinal against Canada to lead the USA to a 65-53 win.

Texas forward Madison Booker added 12 points and four rebounds, including seven key points in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes chipped in with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Olivia Miles had six points and five rebounds, while Kennedy Smith scored seven points.

Canada was led by Kayla Alexander, who scored 10 points and 13 rebounds. Delaney Gibb and Merissah Russell added nine points each.

Kara Lawson's squad will face Brazil in the finals on Monday.

Flau'jae Johnson led USA to quarterfinal win over Dominican Republic

Flau'jae Johnson led Team USA with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals over the Dominican Republic in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup quarterfinals. USA bagged a huge win with a 110-44 score.

The LSU guard was the top scorer of the match and played a key role on both ends. She was supported by Hannah Hidalgo (17 points), Gianna Kneepkens (14 points) and Raegan Beers (10 rebounds).

