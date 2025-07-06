"Let's get that Gold": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks hypes up Team USA ahead of FIBA Women's AmeriCup finals vs. Brazil 

Flau'jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, shared her support for Team USA ahead of their matchup against Brazil in the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup final. On Sunday, she shared a highlight clip from Team USA's dominant 110-44 quarterfinal victory over the Dominican Republic.

Brooks reacted to a clip featuring a fired-up Team USA on the court. Team USA had been unstoppable so far in the 2025 AmeriCup, steamrolling through the competition with an unbeaten record.

“Let’s get that Gold today ladies!! ❤️💪🇺🇸🥇”, Brooks reacted.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks hypes up Team U.S.A. ahead of FIBA Women's AmeriCup finals vs. Brazil - Image source: Instagram/kiajbrooks

After the blowout win against the Dominican Republic, the Americans matched up against Canada in the semifinal on Saturday. Team USA rallied in the second half to secure a 65-53 win and seal a spot in the gold medal game.

Standing between the United States and the AmeriCup title is Brazil, the reigning champion and one of the most decorated teams in tournament history. Brazil booked their spot in the final with a dominant 108-68 semifinal win over Argentina, looking to add to their six previous AmeriCup titles.

The gold medal matchup is set to be a rematch of the 2023 Final, where Brazil edged out the United States for the championship. Team USA will have its sights set on gold.

Kia Brooks reacts to Flau’jae Johnson’s post after Fourth of July win at FIBA AmeriCup

Kia Brooks continued to show unwavering support for her daughter and Team USA as they go for gold at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. Brooks reacted to an Instagram video from Flau'jae Johnson on Sunday after Team USA’s dominant 110-44 victory over the Dominican Republic in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

The clip featured her daughter, Flau’jae Johnson, proudly wearing her Team USA uniform while celebrating the Fourth of July victory. Brooks hyped up her daughter and encouraged her ahead of the final match.

“Earned, it’s never given!! I got to work, it wasn’t perfect! 💪4️⃣🇺🇸❤️🙏😍” Brooks reacted

Kia Brooks reacts to Flau’jae Johnson’s post after Fourth of July win at FIBA AmeriCup - Image source: Instagram/kiajbrooks

Johnson represented the United States in her first major senior-level international tournament as the guard put up 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, helping fuel Team USA’s victory.

Johnson has averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 32.4% from the floor.

