  • FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Canada box score: Stats, game summary, and more ft. Hannah Hidalgo

By Geoff
Modified Jul 06, 2025 07:05 GMT
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (Image Source: IMAGN)
Team USA outplayed Canada 65-53 to advance to the finals of the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup on Saturday at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.

Hannah Hidalgo tallied 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead USA to a come-from-behind win over the spirited Canadians, who were still within striking distance in the first three quarters until Kara Lawson's squad closed the game out with a 14-5 defensive masterclass to win the game.

The win moved Team USA to a gold-medal clash with Brazil, who overwhelmed Argentina 108-68 in the other semifinal clash.

USA vs Canada Box Scores

Quarterscores

team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
USA
12
19
20
14
65
Canada
14
19
15
5
53
USA

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
4
Flau'jae Johnson
03:28
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
-3
0
5
Olivia Miles
18:38
6
3/7
(42.9%)
3/4
(75%)
0/3
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
4
5
1
3
3
1
0
-10
6
6
Hannah Hidalgo
24:09
19
8/18
(44.4%)
8/15
(53.3%)
0/3
(0%)
3/5
(60%)
2
2
4
4
2
2
4
0
18
17
7
Mikayla Blakes
25:18
11
3/8
(37.5%)
1/5
(20%)
2/3
(66.7%)
3/4
(75%)
0
4
4
0
2
5
2
1
9
7
8
Madison Booker
29:30
12
4/12
(33.3%)
4/10
(40%)
0/2
(0%)
4/5
(80%)
1
3
4
0
2
3
2
0
7
6
9
Gianna Kneepkens
11:47
1
0/2
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1/1
(100%)
0
2
2
1
0
1
1
1
7
3
10
Hannah Stuelke
18:15
2
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
4
5
0
0
0
1
1
15
8
11
Kennedy Smith
23:54
7
2/3
(66.7%)
1/2
(50%)
1/1
(100%)
2/2
(100%)
0
2
2
1
1
0
3
3
15
15
12
Joyce Edwards
20:15
2
0/4
(0%)
0/4
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
4
5
0
0
2
0
0
-5
1
13
Raegan Beers
12:46
3
1/4
(25%)
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
1/1
(100%)
1
2
3
1
0
0
2
1
-2
7
14
Grace Van Slooten
12:01
2
1/4
(25%)
1/4
(25%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
3
2
5
0
0
0
1
2
9
7
15
Audi Crooks
Did Not Play
Team/Coaches
0
2
2
0
2
77
TOTAL
200
65
23/65
(35.4%)
20/53
(37.7%)
3/12
(25%)
16/20
(80%)
10
32
42
8
10
19
17
10
77
Canada

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
2
Shay Colley
17:26
7
3/9
(33.3%)
2/7
(28.6%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
5
4
1
0
-4
-1
3
Delaney Gibb
18:56
9
2/11
(18.2%)
2/9
(22.2%)
0/2
(0%)
5/5
(100%)
1
3
4
1
3
3
3
0
-4
5
4
Sami Hill
23:08
6
2/8
(25%)
2/5
(40%)
0/3
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
0
0
1
2
4
1
0
-9
-2
7
Niyah Becker
Did Not Play
8
Tara Wallack
10:27
0
0/4
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
2
3
0
0
1
0
0
1
-2
9
Yvonne Ejim
21:33
4
2/7
(28.6%)
2/7
(28.6%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
3
7
10
1
2
0
0
1
-16
11
10
Emily Potter
Did Not Play
12
Syla Swords
32:41
4
1/9
(11.1%)
1/8
(12.5%)
0/1
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
4
2
6
4
1
2
1
0
-7
5
13
Merissah Russell
14:05
9
3/4
(75%)
2/3
(66.7%)
1/1
(100%)
2/2
(100%)
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
9
14
Kayla Alexander
27:59
10
5/10
(50%)
5/10
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
5
8
13
0
2
2
1
3
-13
20
15
Phillipina Kyei
05:56
2
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
1
4
5
30
Shayeann Day-Wilson
27:49
2
0/10
(0%)
0/7
(0%)
0/3
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
4
4
3
2
5
2
1
-12
-3
Team/Coaches
5
4
9
0
2
47
TOTAL
200
53
19/74
(25.7%)
17/60
(28.3%)
2/14
(14.3%)
13/13
(100%)
20
33
53
11
19
23
9
6
USA vs Canada Game Summary

USA came out flat from the tip, letting Canada take a 14-12 lead in the first quarter. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo gave the Stars and Stripes a 22-14 lead after scoring seven of the team's first 10 points in the second period.

The Canadians didn't allow their American counterparts to pull away, responding with an 11-2 surge to reclaim the lead, 25-24. The lead changed hands until Canada dropped six straight points to lead 33-31 at the half.

The 5-foot-6 Hidalgo gave the lead back to Team USA, 42-39, after orchestrating a 9-2 run in the third. Canada wrested the advantage, but the two-time First Team All-American answered with six unanswered points on two baskets and an assist to Kennedy Smith, giving the American a three-point edge approaching the payoff period.

Team USA still struggled with their offense in the fourth quarter, scoring only 14 points. However, their defense held the Canadians to five points to seal the win.

Texas forward Madison Booker scored seven of her 12 points in the payoff period, outscoring Team Canada in the quarter.

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes added 11 points, four rebounds and two steals for the US squad, which won despite shooting 35.4% from the field. The Stars and Stripes stepped up on their defense, limiting the Canadians to 19-for-74, or 25.7%.

Canada led the rebounds (53-42) and assists (11-8) departments but allowed Team USA to swipe the ball 17 times while recording nine steals of their own. The Americans had a 10-6 edge in blocks and 29-9 in fastbreak points.

Kayla Alexander was the only Canadian player in double figures with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Delaney Gibb and Merissah Russell added nine points apiece.

Michigan's Syla Swords was limited to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. LSU guard Sheyann Day-Wilson contributed two points on free throws and failed to make a field goal in 10 attempts.

About the author
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

