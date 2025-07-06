FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Canada box score: Stats, game summary, and more ft. Hannah Hidalgo

Team USA outplayed Canada 65-53 to advance to the finals of the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup on Saturday at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.
Hannah Hidalgo tallied 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead USA to a come-from-behind win over the spirited Canadians, who were still within striking distance in the first three quarters until Kara Lawson's squad closed the game out with a 14-5 defensive masterclass to win the game.
The win moved Team USA to a gold-medal clash with Brazil, who overwhelmed Argentina 108-68 in the other semifinal clash.
USA vs Canada Box Scores
Quarterscores
USA
Canada
USA vs Canada Game Summary
USA came out flat from the tip, letting Canada take a 14-12 lead in the first quarter. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo gave the Stars and Stripes a 22-14 lead after scoring seven of the team's first 10 points in the second period.
The Canadians didn't allow their American counterparts to pull away, responding with an 11-2 surge to reclaim the lead, 25-24. The lead changed hands until Canada dropped six straight points to lead 33-31 at the half.
The 5-foot-6 Hidalgo gave the lead back to Team USA, 42-39, after orchestrating a 9-2 run in the third. Canada wrested the advantage, but the two-time First Team All-American answered with six unanswered points on two baskets and an assist to Kennedy Smith, giving the American a three-point edge approaching the payoff period.
Team USA still struggled with their offense in the fourth quarter, scoring only 14 points. However, their defense held the Canadians to five points to seal the win.
Texas forward Madison Booker scored seven of her 12 points in the payoff period, outscoring Team Canada in the quarter.
Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes added 11 points, four rebounds and two steals for the US squad, which won despite shooting 35.4% from the field. The Stars and Stripes stepped up on their defense, limiting the Canadians to 19-for-74, or 25.7%.
Canada led the rebounds (53-42) and assists (11-8) departments but allowed Team USA to swipe the ball 17 times while recording nine steals of their own. The Americans had a 10-6 edge in blocks and 29-9 in fastbreak points.
Kayla Alexander was the only Canadian player in double figures with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Delaney Gibb and Merissah Russell added nine points apiece.
Michigan's Syla Swords was limited to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. LSU guard Sheyann Day-Wilson contributed two points on free throws and failed to make a field goal in 10 attempts.
