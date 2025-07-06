FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Canada box score: Stats, game summary, and more ft. Hannah Hidalgo

Team USA outplayed Canada 65-53 to advance to the finals of the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup on Saturday at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.

Hannah Hidalgo tallied 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead USA to a come-from-behind win over the spirited Canadians, who were still within striking distance in the first three quarters until Kara Lawson's squad closed the game out with a 14-5 defensive masterclass to win the game.

The win moved Team USA to a gold-medal clash with Brazil, who overwhelmed Argentina 108-68 in the other semifinal clash.

USA vs Canada Box Scores

Quarterscores

team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL USA 12 19 20 14 65 Canada 14 19 15 5 53

USA

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 4 Flau'jae Johnson 03:28 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 -3 0 5 Olivia Miles 18:38 6 3/7 (42.9%) 3/4 (75%) 0/3 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 4 5 1 3 3 1 0 -10 6 6 Hannah Hidalgo 24:09 19 8/18 (44.4%) 8/15 (53.3%) 0/3 (0%) 3/5 (60%) 2 2 4 4 2 2 4 0 18 17 7 Mikayla Blakes 25:18 11 3/8 (37.5%) 1/5 (20%) 2/3 (66.7%) 3/4 (75%) 0 4 4 0 2 5 2 1 9 7 8 Madison Booker 29:30 12 4/12 (33.3%) 4/10 (40%) 0/2 (0%) 4/5 (80%) 1 3 4 0 2 3 2 0 7 6 9 Gianna Kneepkens 11:47 1 0/2 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1/1 (100%) 0 2 2 1 0 1 1 1 7 3 10 Hannah Stuelke 18:15 2 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 4 5 0 0 0 1 1 15 8 11 Kennedy Smith 23:54 7 2/3 (66.7%) 1/2 (50%) 1/1 (100%) 2/2 (100%) 0 2 2 1 1 0 3 3 15 15 12 Joyce Edwards 20:15 2 0/4 (0%) 0/4 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 1 4 5 0 0 2 0 0 -5 1 13 Raegan Beers 12:46 3 1/4 (25%) 1/4 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 1/1 (100%) 1 2 3 1 0 0 2 1 -2 7 14 Grace Van Slooten 12:01 2 1/4 (25%) 1/4 (25%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 3 2 5 0 0 0 1 2 9 7 15 Audi Crooks Did Not Play Team/Coaches 0 2 2 0 2 77 TOTAL 200 65 23/65 (35.4%) 20/53 (37.7%) 3/12 (25%) 16/20 (80%) 10 32 42 8 10 19 17 10 77

Canada

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 2 Shay Colley 17:26 7 3/9 (33.3%) 2/7 (28.6%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 5 4 1 0 -4 -1 3 Delaney Gibb 18:56 9 2/11 (18.2%) 2/9 (22.2%) 0/2 (0%) 5/5 (100%) 1 3 4 1 3 3 3 0 -4 5 4 Sami Hill 23:08 6 2/8 (25%) 2/5 (40%) 0/3 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 0 0 0 1 2 4 1 0 -9 -2 7 Niyah Becker Did Not Play 8 Tara Wallack 10:27 0 0/4 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 -2 9 Yvonne Ejim 21:33 4 2/7 (28.6%) 2/7 (28.6%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 3 7 10 1 2 0 0 1 -16 11 10 Emily Potter Did Not Play 12 Syla Swords 32:41 4 1/9 (11.1%) 1/8 (12.5%) 0/1 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 4 2 6 4 1 2 1 0 -7 5 13 Merissah Russell 14:05 9 3/4 (75%) 2/3 (66.7%) 1/1 (100%) 2/2 (100%) 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 14 Kayla Alexander 27:59 10 5/10 (50%) 5/10 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 5 8 13 0 2 2 1 3 -13 20 15 Phillipina Kyei 05:56 2 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 4 5 30 Shayeann Day-Wilson 27:49 2 0/10 (0%) 0/7 (0%) 0/3 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 0 4 4 3 2 5 2 1 -12 -3 Team/Coaches 5 4 9 0 2 47 TOTAL 200 53 19/74 (25.7%) 17/60 (28.3%) 2/14 (14.3%) 13/13 (100%) 20 33 53 11 19 23 9 6

USA vs Canada Game Summary

USA came out flat from the tip, letting Canada take a 14-12 lead in the first quarter. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo gave the Stars and Stripes a 22-14 lead after scoring seven of the team's first 10 points in the second period.

The Canadians didn't allow their American counterparts to pull away, responding with an 11-2 surge to reclaim the lead, 25-24. The lead changed hands until Canada dropped six straight points to lead 33-31 at the half.

The 5-foot-6 Hidalgo gave the lead back to Team USA, 42-39, after orchestrating a 9-2 run in the third. Canada wrested the advantage, but the two-time First Team All-American answered with six unanswered points on two baskets and an assist to Kennedy Smith, giving the American a three-point edge approaching the payoff period.

Team USA still struggled with their offense in the fourth quarter, scoring only 14 points. However, their defense held the Canadians to five points to seal the win.

Texas forward Madison Booker scored seven of her 12 points in the payoff period, outscoring Team Canada in the quarter.

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes added 11 points, four rebounds and two steals for the US squad, which won despite shooting 35.4% from the field. The Stars and Stripes stepped up on their defense, limiting the Canadians to 19-for-74, or 25.7%.

Canada led the rebounds (53-42) and assists (11-8) departments but allowed Team USA to swipe the ball 17 times while recording nine steals of their own. The Americans had a 10-6 edge in blocks and 29-9 in fastbreak points.

Kayla Alexander was the only Canadian player in double figures with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Delaney Gibb and Merissah Russell added nine points apiece.

Michigan's Syla Swords was limited to four points on 1-of-9 shooting. LSU guard Sheyann Day-Wilson contributed two points on free throws and failed to make a field goal in 10 attempts.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

