VIDEO: Former Georgia recruit, 2025 prospect Meghan Yarnevich announces arrival to LSU ft. Kim Mulkey

The LSU Tigers, coached by Kim Mulkey, will have a highly-rated 2025 freshman incoming in their program who plays at the frontcourt. On Sunday, Bullis School standout Meghan Yarnevich uploaded an Instagram post that shows that after her initial commitment to the team, she is making her way to the LSU campus.

This development comes after Yarnevich was first committed to play for coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson's Georgia Bulldogs for her first year of college basketball in the 2024-25 campaign.

On May 4, she rescinded her commitment from the Bulldogs through her Instagram account and instead, pledged her allegiance to the Tigers later on May 14.

"Commit Tigers #geauxtigers 💛💜," Yarnevich captioned with a yellow and a purple heart emoji.

In her Instagram upload, Yarnevich first shared a compilation video of her official LSU campus visit. The next photos show her posing in Tigers gear, from the team's warmup jacket to even a first look in her LSU jersey. Yarnevich included a picture of her and Mulkey back-to-back.

The Potomac, Maryland native is heading into the Tigers as a four-star, top-100 recruit per outlets such as Prospects Nation, ASGR and Dan Olson. Yarnevich will bolster LSU's 2025-26 campaign in the program's pursuit of their second national title in four years.

Kim Mulkey feels that Meghan Yarnevich fits in perfectly with the LSU Tigers program

On May 13, when Meghan Yarnevich confirmed her re-commitment to the LSU Tigers, Kim Mulkey shared her excitement for the incoming stalwart.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Meghan to the LSU family! Her strength, physical presence, and relentless toughness will bring a powerful edge to our frontcourt. Meghan’s work ethic perfectly aligns with the culture we continue to build here at LSU, and we can’t wait to see the impact she’ll make on and off the court here in Baton Rouge!," Mulkey was quoted as saying.

Mulkey and the rest of the Tigers are coming off a 2024-25 season in which they finished with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during SEC play earlier this year.

LSU was aiming to reclaim its prior 2023 national championship success, but unfortunately had it came to an end. On March 30, they were defeated by the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA national tournament, 72-65.

