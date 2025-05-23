Video: Iowa State star Jada Williams flexes agility and basketball skills in workout session

Iowa State star Jada Williams is one of the biggest young stars in women's college basketball. She has played two college basketball seasons and has grown into a star. She is fortunate to be an immensely talented player but she also has an incredible work ethic.
On Friday, WNBA and NBA trainer Joshua Villarreal posted on Instagram. The post included a video of Jada Williams showcasing or agility and basketball skills. In the video, she can be seen making difficult shots, practicing her dribbling, and making impressive passes with obstacles on the court.
"Jada Williams on a mission."
Jada Williams spent the past two seasons as a member of the Arizona Wildcats before transferring to Iowa State this offseason. This past season, she broke out by averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She is now headed to the Cyclones and will be expected to continue to blossom into a star.
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly is confident that Williams will be a strong addition to the team. After the transfer was announced in early April, he released a statement.
"We are so excited to add Jada to the Cyclone women's basketball family," Fennelly said in a statement. "Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set fits our team perfectly. Our goal in the portal was to add a special player and person at the guard spot, and we feel we did exactly that in Jada."
Head coach Bill Fennelly provides an update on Jada Williams
While it is still early in the offseason, Bill Fennelly and the Iowa State coaching staff are still focused on next season. On Thursday, the "Des Moines Register" posted a video of Fennelly providing an update on Jada Williams and her offseason training.
"Excited. We start our summer program June 16 so hopefully we'll have them all there then and ready to go," Fennelly said. "She's in Kansas City where she's from. They've moved some stuff up already but she'll probably be on campus next week."
Fennelly then addressed why Williams chose to transfer to Iowa State.
She's from Kansas City, she knows the Big 12, she knows the Iowa State fanbase," Fennelly said. "We had an opening at point guard, she knew we had a good team coming back. When you look at the big picture, it checked off every box for her."
Williams is joining an Iowa State team that was eliminated in the first round of March Madness this past season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here