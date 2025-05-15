Video: Iowa State's Jada Williams gives fans a sneak peek into workouts ahead of debut season alongside Audi Crooks, Addy Brown 

The work never stops for Iowa State's newest star Jada Williams. The Arizona transfer gave fans a sneak peek into her offseason workouts, posting a video of her training session on TikTok on Wednesday.

The clip showed Williams doing leg workouts and weight training as she gets ready for her debut season at Iowa State. Williams, who will be playing alongside Audi Crooks and Addy Brown in the 2025-26 NCAA season, shared her thoughts on why training is so important to her.

"It separates you," Williams said. "That and attitude can really separate you. If you’re better than me, in my head, I’m like I’m gonna have a better attitude than you and I’m gonna work harder than you. The rest will come."

(from 1:24 mark onwards)

Jada Williams also used a medicine ball during her workout, doing several exercises with it for her strength training. She ended the video with a short message to her fans.

"Summer body loaded," Williams said.

Williams joined Iowa State via the transfer portal last month after spending two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. She posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals during the 2024-25 campaign.

How Jada Williams fared for Arizona in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Williams and Co. failed to make it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Championship with a 19-13 overall record. They finished eighth in the Big 12 standings during the regular season, posting a 10-8 record in their conference games.

Arizona guard Jada Williams (#2) drives the ball against Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (#1) in their NCAA basketball game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on November 26, 2024. Photo: Imagn

The Wildcats needed a deep run in the Big 12 Championship for them to have a chance of reaching this year's March Madness. That didn't materialize as Arizona suffered an early exit in the second round, losing 61-58 to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Williams was one of two players to score in double figures for the Wildcats in that contest, dropping 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting. She shot 2-for-6 from the 3-point area and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Williams also had five assists, two rebounds and one steal in her final college basketball game for Arizona.

Williams led the team in scoring, assists and steals during the 2024-25 season. She averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals through 30 games during her sophomore year.

