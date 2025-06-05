Video: John Calipari’s Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas impresses with skillful moves in practice

Meleek Thomas is making the most of his time on the court this summer to prepare for his freshman season with John Calipari's Razorbacks. The Arkansas commit shared a highlight reel from a recent practice on his Instagram story Wednesday.
The reel includes a variety of clips of Thomas driving to the basket and working around traffic to make shots. The impressive clips were originally posted by @fromthesidelines_ on TikTok, and Thomas reposted the video for his Instagram followers to see.
"Meleek Thomas OMG🤯," the TikTok caption read.
Thomas joins the Razorbacks as the No. 11 player in his class according to ESPN. The Pittsburgh native is a five-star recruit who led Lincoln Park Performing Art Charter School to back-to-back 4A PIAA Championships. He's a 2025 McDonald's All-American and plays for the City Reapers of Overtime Elite.
John Calipari's Razorbacks are gaining a versatile guard in Thomas. He has good size and physicality and thrives at setting up shots. This season with the City Repears, the guard contributed 26.8 points, 4.3 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game. He highlighted his defensive depth with 2.1 steals per game.
Thomas is honing his skill set further this summer as he looks to be a difference maker for Arkansas next season.
NCAA analyst opens up about John Calipari's Arkansas squad's chances of winning the SEC title
Jeff Goodman reflected on what it will take for John Calipari and his Arkansas team to win the SEC title next season. In an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark," NCAA analysts Goodman and Rob Dauster discussed the topic.
Goodman expressed excitement about the roster Calipari has built and pointed out one particular player he has his eyes on (1:04).
“I like this Arkansas team, super talented up front," Goodman said. “It’s going to be interesting to see. They’ve got like nine deep of talented guys and Darius Acuff is going to be fun to watch. I don't think enough people are talking about him in that system and how electric he's going to be.”
Despite his praise of the Razorbacks' talent, Goodman argued that Calipari will need to determine how to make these impressive pickups play together early if he wants to win the SEC title.
“Now the question is how does it all mesh together with those guys as well?,” Goodman asked. “As we saw with Cal last year, he couldn't figure that sh*t out early with who to play and how to play.”
Meleek Thomas is just one of the skilled ballers joining Calipari's squad next season. The Razorbacks have what it takes to find success in the SEC but will need to learn to work together from the get go.
