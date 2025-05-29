Video: Kentucky's Otega Oweh announces return to Mark Pope's squad with electrifying montage 

Otega Oweh will play for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats in the 2025-26 NCAA season. The incoming senior announced his return to Lexington in style on Wednesday, posting a montage of his highlights at Kentucky and a message to the Big Blue Nation on X/Twitter.

The one-minute clip opened with a statement from Oweh, who made 36 starts in his first year at Kentucky. The talented guard shared his thoughts on why he opted to return to the Wildcats for another year.

“You know, this year exceeded all my expectations. Throughout the highs and the lows, I found a family in Kentucky forever. So let’s run it back and stay home,” Oweh said.

Otega Oweh started his college basketball career at Oklahoma before joining Kentucky through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season. He flourished in his new school, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocked shots and steals. He averaged 16.2 points and 1.6 steals through 36 games to lead all Kentucky players.

Oweh declared for the 2025 NBA draft last month while maintaining the option of returning to the Wildcats for his final year of eligibility. He ultimately decided that playing college ball next season was a better option for him right now than making the jump to the NBA.

How Otega Oweh fared under Mark Pope at Kentucky in 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats secured a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 22-11 overall slate. Pope's men entered the Big Dance as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest regional bracket.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (#00) talks to the media during practice day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: Imagn

Kentucky opened its March Madness campaign with a first-round showdown against No. 14 seed Troy. Oweh impressed in his NCAA Tournament debut, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting in a 76-57 win.

Kentucky followed that up with an 84-75 victory over No. 6 seed Illinois in the second round. Oweh was one of three players to score in double figures for the Wildcats in that contest, dropping 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He also had eight rebounds, six dimes and two steals in the Round-of-64 clash against the USC Trojans.

Kentucky's NCAA title hopes ended in the Sweet 16, however, losing 78-65 to No. 2 seed Tennessee. Oweh racked up 13 points, four boards and two steals in the loss to the Volunteers.

