Video: Kiyan Anthony's $30M worth mom La La Anthony is feeling herself in new all-grey outfit 

Syracuse Orange star Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, has been a constant presence at his side as he graduated from Lutheran High School, New York and prepared to embark on his much-anticipated college basketball career. La La, the ex-wife of NBA great Carmelo Anthony, has extensively documented her son's achievements on her Instagram page.Away from her son, on Wednesday evening, La La posted a clip on Instagram of herself catwalking on the street in a two-piece, grey outfit. She captioned the post:&quot;eyes on me 🩶.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile supporting Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony, who has a net worth of $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has continued to advance her acting career, appearing in season four of the popular television series &quot;BMF&quot; and season eight of &quot;The Chi.&quot;La La Anthony has gotten into fitness lifestyle after Kiyan's departureKiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, celebrated her son's high school graduation in April and has been giving fans an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the prospect's life as he prepares to start his college basketball career with his father, Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, the Syracuse Orange.During an interview with &quot;Celeb Walk,&quot; she revealed that, apart from helping in her son's college preparations, she has taken up fitness and works out with Kirk Meyers, the owner of popular gym &quot;The Dogpound.&quot;“I come here almost every single day and Kirk, the owner, has become one of my closest friends and a real inspiration in my life for getting myself together and focusing on myself,” La La said. “I definitely have lost weight. I definitely feel better about myself, more toned, have more energy.“I love boxing as well, I love doing things outdoors … I still love my bike because it’s here at the house, so anytime I get up and I want to just get 30 minutes in or 45 minutes in and I can do that. I positioned my bike outside my bedroom door because I want to walk past it every single day.”In the past, La La Anthony, who has a close relationship with her son, has spoken about how difficult it will be for her to adapt when Kiyan Anthony goes off to college. Apart from her fitness journey, La La will also adapt her best-selling book, &quot;The Love Playbook: Rules For Love, Sex and Happiness,&quot; into a television series titled &quot;Group Chat&quot; that will be co-produced by her friend, Kim Kardashian.