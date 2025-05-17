Former LSU guard Last Tear-Poa, a three-year mainstay for the LSU Tigers, entered the transfer portal after last season and committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils to play for new coach Molly Miller.

Despite leaving LSU, Poa graduated from the institution on Saturday, and she posted pictures of her outfits for the ceremony on her Instagram stories. She captioned them:

"LSU graduation Tmr Pmac 8:30 a.m," Last Tear-Poa wrote.

Last season, Poa averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists in 12.8 minutes per game for the Tigers as they fell at the Elite Eight level for a second consecutive season.

Poa joined the Tigers from the JUCO program Northwest Florida State, and during her first season, coach Kim Mulkey's team was powered to the national championship by Angel Reese.

When Last Tear-Poa sued immigration services

Last Tear-Poa grabbed headlines when she sued the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after her P-1A athlete application was rejected.

Poa, an Australian, has an F-1 student visa, which restricts the nature of NIL deals that she could be involved in as an international student, denying her a slice of the lucrative NIL market that is thriving in college sports.

On3 analyst Pete Nakos reported the news of Poa's lawsuit on X in November last year.

“LSU women’s basketball player Last Tear-Poa has filed a lawsuit in the Middle District of Louisiana against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The decision comes after Poa’s P-1A Athlete application was denied.” Nakos wrote.

“Court documents are currently sealed but the docket shows in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana’s filing system. The Melbourne, Australia, native joined the LSU team in 2022 after emerging as one of the nation’s top junior college players at Northwest Florida State College. The lawsuit specifically names Ur Mendoza Jaddou, the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services."

Poa was represented by immigration lawyers Amy Maldonado and Ksenia Maiorova.

The lawsuit alleged that Poa's F-1 visa status, despite her large social media following, forced her to decline several lucrative NIL opportunities available to other student-athletes; the matter remains under consideration.

After leaving the LSU Tigers, Last Tear-Poa will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Arizona State Sun Devils, with her year at the JUCO level with Northwest Florida State not counting against her eligibility.

