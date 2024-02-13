LSU guard Last Tear Poa was integral in the Tigers' second-half comeback 85-66 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

She registered 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in the titanic SEC clash. Reese praised Poa for an outrageous behind-the-back pass for an easy Flau'Jae Johnson layup, which came during a dominant stretch for the champions.

"You always need a player like Poa," Angel Reese said. "I'm glad it's coming to her offensively now.

"Defense leads to offense, so I was glad I was able to get that block – but that behind-the-back, I'm gonna have to take Poa out to the dinner tonight for that."

On her Instagram stories, Reese backed Last Tear Poa with the caption:

"THAT GIRL"

Last Tear Poa gets the praise she deserves

With titans in the team including Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Flau'Jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith, Last Tear Poa is occasionally lost in the crowd of stars at LSU but she is an important cog in the Tigers machine.

Earlier this year, Angel Reese - who has an NIL value of $1.7 million - reposted a tweet, celebrating some of Poa's best moves of the season and taking 21 charges in 16 games:

“She doesn’t get enough credit for what she does. OUR GLUE. She sacrifices her body for us every game. We don’t win without Poa!!!”

“You ever wondered why “charges” aren’t officially tracked or counted towards a player’s stat sheet? Our guess would be that players don’t take enough of them regularly. But not Last-Tear Poa; she’s averaging just over 1 a game this season. It takes a tough individual to take 21 charges in just 16 games into the season. Let’s give Last-Tear her credit!”

After the game against Alabama, Reese highlighted how the exciting Last Tear Poa had improved as the season progressed.

"I love that from Poa. She plays a special kind of game," Reese said. "She doesn't look to score a lot, which I get on her a lot. She leaves a lot of shots on the floor that she can take. She's super unselfish.

"Her game starts on the defensive end. She takes charges, she goes and defends their best player, she gets the chippy calls and does the right things at the right time."

With the NCAA tournament just a few weeks away, it seems like the perfect moment for coach Kim Mulkey to stumble on how to utilize Hailey Van Lith and Last Tear Poa to make the Tigers purr once again.