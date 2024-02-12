As No. 13 LSU trailed 41-31 against Alabama at halftime, star forward Angel Reese took control of Sunday's game to lead the Tigers to a dominant 85-66 win.

Reese's sensational performance against the Crimson Tide included 27 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in the comeback victory.

Angel Reese, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, hyped up her performance after the game on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Stay down 10."

Angel Reese plays her part in mentoring Last Tear Poa

Angel Reese could stay at LSU for an extra year due to her COVID-19 pandemic allowance by the NCAA, but she is more likely to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft, leaving the Tigers with a massive rebuilding job.

One of the players who has distinguished herself as a possible leader in the next generation of LSU stars is junior guard Last Tear Poa.

During her postgame interview after the Alabama matchup, Reese deflected the praise for her performance, choosing to praise Poa instead.

"You always need a player like Poa," Angel Reese said. "I'm glad it's coming to her offensively now. Defense leads to offense, so I was glad I was able to get that block – but that behind-the-back, I'm gonna have to take Poa out to the dinner tonight for that."

After her performance against the Florida Gators, where coach Kim Mulkey praised her efforts, Last Tear Poa played the most minutes (30) of her LSU career on Sunday. She also tallied her highest output: 11 points, four rebounds and six assists against Alabama.

With the added game time, her production is showing signs of rising, and it also has the added benefit of allowing Hailey Van Lith to play in her natural position of off-guard as Poa plays point guard.

Reese also highlighted the parts of Poa's game that need to be worked on more and the aspects of her game that make her a standout performer.

"I love that from Poa. She plays a special kind of game," Reese said. "She doesn't look to score a lot, which I get on her a lot. She leaves a lot of shots on the floor that she can take. She's super unselfish.

"Her game starts on the defensive end. She takes charges, she goes and defends their best player, she gets the chippy calls and does the right things at the right time."

With the coach and the team's dominant player singing her praises, it seems as if Angel Reese might be handing the torch to the next generation of LSU stars before she departs.