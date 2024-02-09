LSU guard Last-Tear Poa shares exciting snippet from airport ahead of Vanderbilt matchup - "not us seeing Drake's plane"

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa had her best game in a while in the Tigers' 106-66 demolition of the Florida Gators. She registered nine points, one rebound and four assists, helping her team arrest its alarming slide in form.

While traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6), Poa spotted musician Drake's plane at the airport and showed it off on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"not us seeing Drake's plane," Last-Tear Poa wrote.

Can Last-Tear Poa unlock Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith is averaging 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, compared to 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season at Lousiville.

Her move to the Tigers was unexpected and was branded as a power move to make a superteam after she entered the transfer portal. She joined the reigning national champions alongside Aneesah Morrow, Last-Tear Poa and Angel Reese.

Van Lith has shown flashes of brilliance, but the numbers say that she has adapted to playing point guard. After the Tigers' win against the Florida Gators where Poa played point guard, coach Kim Mulkey was full of praise for the guard.

Hinting about unlocking star Hailey Van Lith, she said in her postgame press conference.

“Hailey was more comfortable because she got to play her natural position. but she also got to play the point. Having Hailey and Poa on the floor together means we’re good, though it doesn’t mean we’re not good when they’re not together.”

“We need the Poa from last year. If we get the Poa from last year and that kinda production, then, it will allow Hailey (Van Lith) to go to the off-guard to relieve Mikaylah (Williams), to relieve Flau’jae (Johnson) so we got that today, and Poa wanted that, and, so, it was good.”

Ahead of the matchup against the Commodores, the outspoken coach Mulkey had an iconic line for her team, that they cannot suffer any more unexpected losses ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

“(Vanderbilt) may be, in my opinion, if not the most improved team in the league, one of the most improved teams in the league,” Mulkey said. “I don’t know that I’ll have to do much motivating other than to tell my team that they beat Mississippi State and they beat Auburn and we didn’t.”

If LSU gets the Last-Tear Poa from last year, it could repeat their famous national championship win.