Video: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson hilariously falls down during 4th of July fireworks

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson gave fans a reason to laugh on Friday’s 4th of July celebration after a fireworks mishap was caught on camera. In the clip shared by @theflauk4family on Instagram, Johnson was seen attempting to light fireworks during what appeared to be a family celebration.

Flau’jae Johnson was dressed casually in a hoodie, black pants and sneakers as she stood near the fireworks setup. Just as the fireworks ignited, shooting sparks and flames into the sky, Johnson was startled and fell.

“I’m actually crying 😭😭😭,” the caption on the video read.

“Happy 4th of July 😊❤️,” the caption read.

Here's the video:

The moment had viewers and Johnson herself laughing, reacting to the hilarity of the moment. Fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, jokes and relatable reactions.

Johnson is enjoying her offseason, having revealed to Front Office Sports in April that she will return to LSU for her senior season.

"I definitely want to win but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," Johnson said.

Flau’jae Johnson was named the Third-Team All-American and averaged a career-high 18.6 points last season. She also led the LSU Tigers to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament before losing to UCLA.

Flau’jae Johnson celebrates one-year anniversary of Best of Both Worlds album

Rising LSU basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson marked a major milestone as she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her debut album Best of Both Worlds on Instagram.

Known for her talents on the court and behind the mic, Johnson spoke about the significance of the project as she thanked fans for listening. She has earned respect in the music industry, having featured rapper Lil Wayne in her album.

“Best of Both Worlds is officially 1 year old thats crazyyyy . One of the most significant projects I’ve ever released thank yall for listening ❤️,” Johnson wrote.

Released a year ago, Best of Both Worlds quickly became a statement project for the 21-year-old as the nine-track album highlighted her commitment to balancing her basketball dreams and music ambitions.

The tracklist includes tracks like Legendary Flows, 4AM In Miami, as the project also boasted major collaborations with hip-hop stars like AMF and NLE Choppa. Johnson featured Lil Wayne on Came Out A Beast and 2Rare on Karma.

Other tracks includes Perfect Timing, Damaged, Pop It and Who Really Make It to round out the project. The work gave fans a glimpse into Johnson’s journey as they celebrated her musical accomplishments.

