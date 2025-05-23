Video: LSU’s Mikaylah Williams impresses with tough display for USA’s 3x3 team vs Madrid

LSU Tigers star guard Mikaylah Williams was named to Team USA for the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Marseille. She was added to the team as one of four players for the two-day tournament. Team USA was placed in a difficult spot in the tournament, needing to qualify for the official tournament with games against Ireland and Madrid on the first day of the tournament.

The tournament started well for Team USA, as they were able to defeat Ireland handily, 20-6, in the first game of the tournament. However, after Madrid defeated Ireland 16-5, it set up an important game against the Spanish squad. Early in the game, Team USA was losing 2-0 and needed a spark. Fortunately for them, Mikaylah Williams was up to the task.

In a clip posted by the FIBA 3x3 Instagram account, Mikaylah Williams hits an impressive shot over a Madrid defender. After her teammate set a pick, Williams found open space and hit an impressive shot from distance as the shot clock got low.

"Mikaylah Williams is TUFF!"

The LSU star's shot sparked Team USA as they were able to come back and narrowly defeat Madrid 19-18 to advance to the main stage of the tournament. While it was a balanced effort from the team, Williams led the team in scoring with six points. She hit three one-point shots, one two-point shot and one free throw.

Mikaylah Williams and Team USA defeated Poland after advancing out of the qualifying round of the 3x3 Women's Series

Mikaylah Williams and Team USA did not have much time to rest after defeating Madrid in the qualifying round. Their game against Madrid started at 8:25 a.m. ET and after advancing, they had a matchup against Poland at 9:50 a.m. ET. It was another close matchup for Team USA, but they were able to defeat Poland 15-13.

Williams had another strong performance, leading the team in scoring with five points. She hit three one-point shots and two free throws. Additionally, she led the team with four rebounds.

Team USA finally got a break after its busy morning and will not need to play again until the early afternoon. They will face off against the Netherlands U25 squad a 1:40 p.m. ET. It should be a game they can win, considering the Netherlands is coming off a 16-13 loss to Poland.

That will be the final game of the day for Team USA. The elimination stage of the tournament will begin on Saturday afternoon.

