VIDEO: LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson & brother Nixon sing along and enjoy each other's company in a fun IG post

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson has been active on social media during the offseason. Although she has kept busy with her offseason training, she has made several Instagram posts with her family and friends. On Saturday, she made a new post with her brother Nixon.

Ad

In the video, Johnson and her brother were sitting in a car with the music playing. They talked a little bit while they got ready to sing along. The two siblings then sang along to the music while dancing in their seats. She posted the video along with a caption that simply had three heart emojis.

Ad

Trending

This is not the first time that Flau'Jae Johnson has made a post with her little brother Nixon. On Feb 12, she posted on her Instagram account celebrating his eighth birthday.

"My baby isn't a baby anymore. The BIG 8 !! And Yes My Boy Went SUPERBOWL For His BDAY. I Swear You’re The Littest, The Smartest, Most Kindhearted Soul I Know You Will Be Amazing And I’m So Glad Your My Brother . My Blessing! Nixon Kole, Wish My Baby Happy Birthday. He Said He Don’t Have Any Followers."

Ad

Ad

Caitlin Clark opens up about a possible music collab with Flau'Jae Johnson

Flau'Jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark made headlines together after Johnson released a song that included a line that mentioned Clark in early May. The clip went viral because of the line:

"Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark."

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the clip went viral, media members asked Clark about the line. She admitted that she knew it was coming. She spoke about it in an interview with USA Today's Meghan Hall on Wednesday.

"She told me a while back, actually, that she was putting me in a song. So I’ve kind of been waiting for it. She really was actually putting me in a song."

Ad

Clark was also asked if she would consider doing a musical collab with Flau'Jae Johnson.

"No. I would never. I would leave that to her. She's incredible, but it was awesome. Her music is really great. She's so talented, and I've honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU. I think her game is really good. It will be fun to watch her this last season in college."

Johnson is known for both her career as an LSU basketball player and musician. Although her primary focus is basketball, she has also released three albums since 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here