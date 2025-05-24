VIDEO: LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson & brother Nixon sing along and enjoy each other's company in a fun IG post

LSU Tigers star Flau'Jae Johnson has been active on social media during the offseason. Although she has kept busy with her offseason training, she has made several Instagram posts with her family and friends. On Saturday, she made a new post with her brother Nixon.
In the video, Johnson and her brother were sitting in a car with the music playing. They talked a little bit while they got ready to sing along. The two siblings then sang along to the music while dancing in their seats. She posted the video along with a caption that simply had three heart emojis.
This is not the first time that Flau'Jae Johnson has made a post with her little brother Nixon. On Feb 12, she posted on her Instagram account celebrating his eighth birthday.
"My baby isn't a baby anymore. The BIG 8 !! And Yes My Boy Went SUPERBOWL For His BDAY. I Swear You’re The Littest, The Smartest, Most Kindhearted Soul I Know You Will Be Amazing And I’m So Glad Your My Brother . My Blessing! Nixon Kole, Wish My Baby Happy Birthday. He Said He Don’t Have Any Followers."
Caitlin Clark opens up about a possible music collab with Flau'Jae Johnson
Flau'Jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark made headlines together after Johnson released a song that included a line that mentioned Clark in early May. The clip went viral because of the line:
"Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark."
After the clip went viral, media members asked Clark about the line. She admitted that she knew it was coming. She spoke about it in an interview with USA Today's Meghan Hall on Wednesday.
"She told me a while back, actually, that she was putting me in a song. So I’ve kind of been waiting for it. She really was actually putting me in a song."
Clark was also asked if she would consider doing a musical collab with Flau'Jae Johnson.
"No. I would never. I would leave that to her. She's incredible, but it was awesome. Her music is really great. She's so talented, and I've honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU. I think her game is really good. It will be fun to watch her this last season in college."
Johnson is known for both her career as an LSU basketball player and musician. Although her primary focus is basketball, she has also released three albums since 2023.
