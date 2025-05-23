VIDEO: Miami's Hanna & Haley Cavinder share snippets of their luxurious stay for Memorial Day weekend

Miami’s Hanna and Haley Cavinder gave fans a view of their luxury residence ahead of Memorial Day weekend. With Memorial Day set for Monday, the Cavinder twins took fans on a tour of the Brightwild Vacation Club in an Instagram video on Friday. Haley and Hanna took a trip to Key West ahead of the weekend.

Ad

On Mar. 2, Hanna and Haley Cavinder played their final game as college basketball players, losing to the California Golden Bears 82-63.

After spending three seasons at Fresno State and two more at the University of Miami, the twins officially closed the chapter on a sport they had loved and played since childhood.

Now enjoying their offseason and transition to life after college, the twins took some time off to enjoy their stay at a luxurious apartment.

Ad

Trending

“MDW WEEKEND HOUSE TOUR 🇺🇸,” the Cavinder twins wrote.

Ad

Hanna and Haley focused on growing 'Twogether,' their fitness app launched in May 2024. Recognizing their passion for fitness and nutrition beyond basketball, they created this platform to help others embrace a healthy lifestyle. With a membership, users access workouts, meal guides from the sisters, and a supportive community for motivation, accountability, and empowerment.

In an interview for Yahoo Life’s OT Diaries released on Apr. 8, Hanna Cavinder explained that she and her sister viewed social media as a business and approached it with that mindset. With more available time, she spoke about their excitement at focusing on their passion for being female entrepreneurs.

Ad

Hanna also emphasized that, at her core, she has always been an athlete and she planned to bring the same competitive drive and determination into this next chapter of their journey.

Haley Cavinder hyped up by sister Hanna during gym session

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder have committed to staying in peak physical shape as shown in their TikTok video. On May 14, the Cavinder twins shared a video on TikTok with their 4.6 million social media followers. In the clip, Haley is seen powering through a quad-focused workout, while Hanna encouraged her twin while recording the video.

Ad

Her motivation was to give Haley that extra push, highlighting the support system the sisters provide each other in and out of the gym.

Ad

Haley and Hanna - known for their athletic backgrounds and influencer presence - have amassed a large following by sharing their lives through training sessions, lifestyle vlogs, and brand partnerships. The video showcased the discipline and drive that define Haley’s journey.

Since leaving college basketball, the Cavinder twins have stayed active, focusing on their brand, with fitness as a key part of their identity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here