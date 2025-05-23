The Cavinder twins, Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder, shared an image of their latest adventure on social media. Hanna shared an image of one of the twins wearing a cowboy hat, bikini top and jean shorts, standing atop the back of a white Ford truck with a few suitcases by her side.

Hanna mentioned vintage vehicle company Velocity Restoration, in what appeared to be a reference to the truck they drove. Hanna’s caption also indicated that she and twin, Haley Cavinder, were heading to the westernmost island in the Florida Keys.

“To key west we go,” Hanna wrote.

IN PIC: Ex-Miami stars Cavinder twins Hanna Cavinder & twin Haley Cavinder embark on an adventure to the “key west” - Image source: Instagram/hanna.cavinder

Hanna averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 46.4% for the Miami Hurricanes last season. Meanwhile, Haley averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2% last season.

Haley Cavinder begins new chapter in Dallas

Haley Cavinder began a new chapter of life as she moved to Dallas, Texas, to live with her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. In a TikTok video on Thursday, Haley expressed her gratitude in a post titled “Moving Vlog,” which featured her packing boxes and coordinating movers.

The 23-year-old former college basketball star and influencer left her shared space in Miami with twin Hanna and embraced a fresh start in the Lone Star State. Haley first gained attention for her basketball skills at Fresno State and later the University of Miami.

Beyond the court, she and her twin sister Hanna built a massive social media following and became standout figures in the NIL era.

Fans will expect to see Haley in the stands at AT&T Stadium. As she settles into life in Dallas with Ferguson, Haley Cavinder continues to capture attention on social media and now in the hearts of Cowboys fans.

