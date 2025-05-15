Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing season last year, but this can be mostly explained by Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending injury. He is expected to return for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season as they look to bounce back. Now that the full schedule has been officially released, here's how things could play out for them.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule
Week 1 (September 4): at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.
Week 2 (September 14): vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Week 3 (September 21): at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m.
Week 4 (September 28): vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.
Week 5 (October 5): at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.
Week 6 (October 12): at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m.
Week 7 (October 19): vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m.
Week 8 (October 26): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.
Week 9 (November 3): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Week 10 BYE
Week 11 (November 17): at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.
Week 12 (November 23): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.
Week 13 (November 27): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m.
Week 14 (December 4): at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m.
Week 15 (December 14): vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m.
Week 16 (December 21): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m.
Week 17 (December 25): at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m.
Week 18 (January 4): at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Prediction: 30-17
Week 2: Cowboys vs. Giants
Prediction: 31-29
Week 3: Cowboys vs. Bears
Prediction: 29-39
Week 4: Cowboys vs. Packers
Prediction: 29-26
Week 5: Cowboys vs. Jets
Prediction: 29-24
Week 6: Cowboys vs. Panthers
Prediction: 18-15
Week 7: Cowboys vs. Commanders
Prediction: 15-19
Week 8: Cowboys vs. Broncos
Prediction: 23-29
Week 9: Cowboys vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 25-16
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Cowboys vs. Raiders
Prediction: 27-32
Week 12: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Prediction: 28-15
Week 13: Cowboys vs. Chiefs
Prediction: 19-23
Week 14: Cowboys vs. Lions
Prediction: 29-39
Week 15: Cowboys vs. Vikings
Prediction: 23-18
Week 16: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Prediction: 15-18
Week 17: Cowboys vs. Commanders
Prediction: 22-28
Week 18: Cowboys vs. Giants
Prediction: 25-19
Dallas Cowboys' predicted 2025 regular season record
According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor, the Dallas Cowboys will finish the 2025 NFL season with a respectable 9-8 record. This ties them with the Washington Commanders for the lead in the NFC East division.
The Cowboys would be predicted to lose the tie-breaker with Washington, giving them a wild card spot in the playoffs this year. This would be a positive result after missing out on the postseason last year.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.