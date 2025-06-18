VIDEO: NBA legend Kobe Bryant once shared invaluable advice to Matt Barnes' twin sons Isiah and Carter Barnes

Matt Barnes’ twin sons, Isaiah and Carter Barnes, got a priceless basketball lesson years ago from Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. A resurfaced video shared by “GameUp” on Instagram on Wednesday shows the NBA legend giving the young hoopers key advice on how to train the right way.

Ad

“Now that you are practicing, there is nobody around right? This is where you mess up. This is where things feel weird,” Kobe told them. “So when you play in front of a bunch of people it looks unbelievably smooth.

“So, be comfortable being uncomfortable here when you’re practicing. This is where you show off all the cool stuff you do here when nobody is looking. Yes, suffer in silence.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

It was advice that embodied Kobe’s famous “Mamba Mentality,” which is the idea of pushing yourself through uncomfortable situations and working hard when no one is watching. Kobe was known for his brutal, early-morning workouts and endless desire to improve every detail of his game. It is the mentality that helped him win five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and build a lasting legacy in the game.

It seems that lesson was not wasted on the Barnes twins, who are now high school stars in their own right. Isaiah and Carter are both playing for Crespi Carmelite High School, and they have grown into skilled guards, drawing attention from major college programs.

Ad

According to recent recruiting updates, schools like USC, Arizona State and others have started tracking their development, with interest continuing to grow.

That same mentality helped Isaiah, one of the twin brothers, bounce back after a hit-and-run incident worsened his inflamed appendix, ultimately returning to play basketball at this level.

Matt Barnes' son Isaiah Barnes receives big college offer

Isaiah, one of Matt Barnes’ twin sons, is already receiving offers from college programs despite just being a high school sophomore.

Ad

The guard announced that he received an offer from the University of San Diego on March 31, though he still has two years left before graduating high school.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of San Diego🤍💙 Thank you Coach Lavin and staff for believing in me #gotoreros," he wrote.

The Barnes twins are growing under the right basketball tutelage, as their dad played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a champion in 2017 with the Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here