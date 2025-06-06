VIDEO: Ole Miss HC Yolett McCuin gets the upper hand vs Lane Kiffin in Rebels' baseball scrimmage

Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McCuin has been with the Rebels for seven seasons. The program had a rough stretch lasting over a decade before her arrival, but she has turned things around since then. They have made the NCAA Tournament in the last four seasons after not making it since 2007.

On Thursday evening, McCuin traded the hardwood for the diamond as she participated in a celebrity softball game alongside other Ole Miss coaches and athletes. Among those participating was Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, who stepped into the batter’s box to face McCuin on the mound.

In a video posted by Ole Miss Athletics on X (formerly Twitter), Yolett McCuin can be seen winding up and delivering a pitch that gets past Kiffin and the catcher for a passed ball.

"🚨@YolettMcCuin STRIKES OUT @Lane_Kiffin 🤯🚨," the caption read.

Here's the video of the sequence:

After the game, the coaches and athletes participated in an autograph session with fans.

The charity game took place at the new Ole Miss Softball Stadium to raise money for The Grove Collective. For every ticket that was purchased, a portion of the proceeds went to the collective.

Fans react to Yolett McCuin's comment on the video of her strikeout against Lane Kiffin

Yolett McCuin reposted the Twitter video of her getting Lane Kiffin out with a short caption.

"I mean …. What did we think?," McCuin wrote with a series of rocket emojis.

Many fans were in awe of McCuin striking out Kiffin and responded to her tweet. Here are some of the reactions:

"I have third party embarrassment for @Lane_Kiffin. He’s going to have to make the playoff to live that down," one wrote.

"They thought she was sweet coach!!" a user added.

"That’s some grown woman stuff!" one fan commented.

"A woman of many talents," another praised McCuin.

"I see that change up 👀," one more chimed in.

Yolett McCuin, who led Ole Miss to a Sweet 16 run last season, is enjoying the offseason with some fun activities. The Rebels added eight players to their roster for next season through the transfer portal, including Virginia forward Latasha Lattimore and are expected to be a contender in the SEC.

