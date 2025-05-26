Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin teases new relationship with 1-word message while enjoying ocean view

Lane Kiffin had a transformative offseason in his romantic life. The Ole Miss head coach had married his long-term sweetheart, Layla, in 2004. However, the couple divorced in 2016 because of allegations of extramarital affairs.
The couple reconciled this offseason while taking steps towards reigniting their romance. On Sunday, Lane Kiffin teased his reconciliation with ex-wife Layla with a story on social media.
The Ole Miss head coach shared a photo of himself and Layla forming a heart with their hands during a boat ride. The cute snippet had a beautiful backdrop of the blue waters and clear skies. Lane Kiffin accompanied the photo with a one-word message, showcasing his love and affection for Layla.
"Soulmates," Kiffin wrote in the caption.
Lane and Layla have three children together: daughters Landry and Presley and son Knox. Knox is following in his father's footsteps and trying to make a career in football. He plays as a quarterback for Oxford High School and is a recruit of the class of 2028.
In March, the Ole Miss head coach started dropping hints about reconciling with his ex-wife. He shared a photo of Layla checking out their home in Ole Miss. That same month, Kiffin also shared a photo enjoying a night out with Layla to celebrate their first anniversary after reconciling.
"To my ride or die!! best first year ever," Kiffin wrote.
Lane Kiffin congratulates Josh Pate on marrying his long-term partner, Savannah French
Josh Pate proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Savannah, in April. Just like the analyst, she also built her career in the world of college football. Savannah French currently works as a freelance consultant with CBS Sports.
On May 22, Josh Pate and Savannah took the next step in their romance. The couple tied the knot with each other and took to social media to share snippets from their wedding day.
Lane Kiffin congratulated Pate through a post on X, while wishing him the best for the future.
"Congrats buddy!!" 5 (star)," Kiffin wrote while retweeting a marriage post from Josh Pate.
Kiffin is currently gearing up for his sixth season with the Rebels. He took over as the program's head coach back in 2020. Last season, he helped the Rebels to a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
However, Kiffin is yet to help Ole Miss become a playoff contender. It will be interesting to see if he can achieve this goal this upcoming season.
