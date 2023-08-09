Is Lane Kiffin divorced? Exploring the relationship timeline of the Ole Miss head coach

Whether Lane Kiffin is in a relationship has been a common question as more football fans get to know the Ole Miss head coach via 'Kiffin moments.' These are cheeky videos by his daughter, Landry, who pranks her father and posts his reactions on social media.

Kiffin was married to Layla Kiffin for 12 years, and they have three children together. Two daughters, Landry and Pressley, and one son, Monte Knox.

Layla Reaves is the daughter of former NFL quarterback John Reaves. She worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and during her time there, she became acquainted with Monte Kiffin, the Bucs' defensive coordinator, and Lane's father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lane Kiffin and Layla Reaves met in 1999 and began dating during that year. They married in 2004 when he was an assistant coach at USC (University of Southern California).

Their relationship ended in 2016 amidst allegations of cheating on Kiffin's part. At the time, Kiffin was the offensive coordinator under legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Unsubstantiated rumors were made that Lane Kiffin had an affair with Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban. The speculation went into overdrive when Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd and Outkick's Clay Travis tweeted about them.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd Oh my. Interesting rumors out there w Alabama football.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis What's up Tuscaloosa? Fun day of rumors down there, huh?

Kiffin is currently dating a major gifts officer at Southern Methodist University named Sally Rychlak. He shared a post on Twitter celebrating her on national girlfriends day, July 30.

Lane Kiffin embraces controversy

Lane Kiffin is known as a witty coach, always ready with a repartee when interacting with journalists. He is also opinionated and most definitely controversial.

Earlier in the year, the Ole Miss head coach found himself in hot water when his comments about student-athletes and NIL deals caused widespread offense.

“And it’s supposed to be set up — well, really it’s for your name, image, likeness, for your marketing. Again, that’s not what happened. That’s not what’s happening. They are getting paid to go to school. So it’s pay-for-play,” Kiffin said.

Recently, he was on the right side of things when he weighed in on the conference expansion and realignment games that have gripped college sports.

"I think it's really sad for fans that want to travel to games," Kiffin said. "And we're just talking about football here. Let's talk about all the other sports that now you have to fly across the country. They play on weekdays. They get back at four in the morning. They have to go to school. Parents aren't going to be able to see (nearly) as many games."

Like him or hate him, Lane Kiffin will always have a unique opinion.