Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is well known in college football circles for his wisecracks. He had a zinger for a cheeky reporter during the SEC Media Days.

The reporter told Kiffin that he has been told that he looks like the Ole Miss coach. Kiffin pondered the revelation for a moment before asking, "What's your mom's name? I’ve got to ask my dad some questions."

Kiffin is also known for his often humorous tweets and has amassed a Twitter following of 630,000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiffin became the USC coach in 2010 just as they had been handed a two-year bowl ban for giving financial benefits to Reggie Bush. He also commented on the Tennessee Volunteers' punishment by the NCAA for the same infractions.

"You know, happy for Coach (Josh) Heupel," Kiffin said. "I read where he was ecstatic about the penalties and the $8 million fine. So, that kind of probably tells you about how severe the penalties are in their eyes. I'm happy for them that they don't have to go through what we went through. So, good for them."

SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton



Reporter says people think he looks like Kiffin:



"What's your mom's name?"



pic.twitter.com/BtJg2GydIi Lane Kiffin with the best line of 2023 SEC Media Days.Reporter says people think he looks like Kiffin:"What's your mom's name?"

Lane Kiffin's controversial rant during the SEC Media Days

Lane Kiffin was in fine form during the SEC Media Days and even had time to put in a rant against the transfer portal and NIL era that has gripped college sports.

“It’s created a lot of issues and roster changes,” Kiffin said. “I’m not complaining about it, because we take advantage of free agency. But at the same time I don’t think that’s really good for college football. These massive overhauls of rosters every year really is not in the best interest of college football."

Ironically, Kiffin has utilized the transfer portal quite a bit, bringing in more than 40 new players via the portal. To be fair, he has also lost 32 players.

He also talked about the effects of NIL and its motivation on student-athletes.

“The No. 1 thing they decide on is money, their salary,” Kiffin said. “I think you guys would have done that when you were 18. You can't fault them.”

The Rebels began last season on fire, starting 7-0, but ultimately ended the season 8-5, which included a loss to Texas Tech in a bowl game.

On the flip side, Lane Kiffin has led them to three consecutive bowls and has a 23-13 record at Ole Miss.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence