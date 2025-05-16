VIDEO: Peja Stojakovic's son, Andrej, back in the gym, days after Illinois transfer

As he prepares for his junior year of college basketball, Andrej Stojakovic is back in the gym working on his game. On April 28, the Carmichael, Califonia, native announced that he's transferring to the Illinois Fighting Illini for the 2025-26 campaign after spending his sophomore season with the California Golden Bears.
Despite no longer being a part of coach Mark Madsen's program, Stojakovic was seen in one of his player development coaches in Will Power's Instagram stories, practicing in the Golden Bears' gym. Stojakovic was seen working on his top of the key drives inside.
Check out the full video here.
Power's other Instagram stories showcased Stojakovic doing inside finishing drills from both the left and right short corners, more known as the dunker's spot.
During his college basketball tenure, his freshman year with the Stanford Cardinal and California for his second stint, the son of NBA legend Peja Stojakovic has averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Last season, he helped the Golden Bears to a 14-19 overall record, 6-14 during the 2025 ACC play.
Andrej Stojakovic is seeking a Brad Underwood-type coach
During an interview with sports analyst Zach Schumaker on The SchuZShow on May 8 on Youtube, Andrej Stojakovic shared his thoughts on Ilinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood's role in his transfer decision.
Stojakovic said that he has seen how Underwood coaches through the lens of key cogs Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic.
"I think him being hard-nosed and holding you accountable during practice and then him treating you like his own son outside of practice, having that relationship with his players, I think is kind of what I need. Someone who is going to hold you accountable when everything is serious and then, when it's time to throw a joke out there, he will," he explained. (24:37)
"I think that balance is extremely valuable for a player's relationship with his coach. So, I think that really stood out to me, someone who's really about his business and serious about winning," Stojakovic added.
Andrej Stojakovic will join an Illini squad that finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 22-13, 12-8 during Big Ten conference player. They reached the second round of the 2025 NCAA national tournament before losing 84-75 to the Kentucky Wildcats on March 23.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here