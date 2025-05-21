VIDEO: South Carolina stars Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson & more hilariously show their impression of walking scrambled egg

Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and other members of the South Carolina Gamecocks took a break from basketball for a fun video. In the Instagram post by the program on Wednesday, the players impersonated what it would be like to walk like scrambled eggs.

The stars took turns in pairs to showcase their version of the walk, sparking hilarious moves and reactions from each other.

"OK, but while you're laughing, how would 𝑦𝑜𝑢 do it?" the post read.

The Gamecocks are coming off another deep postseason run, falling to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA championship game.

The team has rebuilt since then. They lost Bree Hall, Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao to the WNBA while MiLaysia Fulwiley and Sakima Walker transferred to LSU and California, respectively. While Ta'Niya Latson, Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer join Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson for the 2025-26 season.

The school's latest post not only helps build habits for the season, it also serves as a potential team-building opportunity. These off-court moments are a staple in Gamecocks' offseason schedules. Last year, the entire roster went to the beach to participate in endurance and strength training alongside performance director Molly Binetti.

"I mean, our players are pretty serious about creating pro habits," coach Dawn Staley shared with Charlotte Observer in October. "They want to be pros. Pros get better in the offseason.

"Every player that has aspirations of getting better, they get better in the off-season. Some of ‘em have trainers. Some of ‘em stay over the summer. Some of ‘em are forced to stay over the summer."

Chloe Kitts and Tessa Johnson represented South Carolina in the 3x Nationals

Less than a month after South Carolina's NCAA championship game, Chloe Kitts and Tessa Johnson joined Maddy McDaniel and Joyce Edwards for 3x Nationals. The squad cruised past the pool games undefeated, dominating teams like San Diego State and Oklahoma State.

However, the team fell to Team Chaos in the semifinal game. They were led by former Gameock MiLaysia Fulwiley, who hit a left-handed game-winner over McDaniel. She also led the scoring in the finale, winning the MVP of the tournament.

