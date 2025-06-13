VIDEO: UCLA's Lauren and Sienna Betts reveal dream boardroom ft. Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish and more

Sienna Betts has yet to play her first college basketball game for UCLA and is keeping herself busy off the court. The 6-foot-4 power forward collaborated with her sister, Lauren Betts, for a social media post for Kevin Durant's Boardroom and Bruins WBB.

Ad

In the video posted on Thursday, the sisters shared what their circle of trusted mentors, decision-makers and advisors would look like. Sienna opened with her friend, Emilee Skinner, followed by ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish and her high school coach.

Lauren Betts chose her mom, Michelle, best friend Izzy Anstey, Michelle Obama, SZA, and UCLA's manager Pam.

Ad

Trending

Sienna Betts joined the UCLA Bruins as a five-star prospect out of Grandview, Aurora, CO and is ranked No. 3 in the nation by 247Sports. She is coming off a McDonald's All-American Game appearance earlier this year, suiting up alongside Aaliyah Chavez and Jasmine Davidson.

Sienna helped the West to a 104-82 win over the East, leading with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. She was named the MVP of the annual event, which was awarded by WNBA champion Breanna Stewart.

Ad

Lauren, the 2025 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award winner led the Bruins to its deepest NCAA tournament run in history. She clinched multiple honors and became the second player to garner 600 points and 300 rebounds in a season for the school.

Sienna Betts on joining UCLA and following Lauren Betts

Sienna Betts opened up on her decision to join Cori Close's roster in an interview with Denver7 earlier this year. She revealed that her initial plan was to play for the Bruins in college before Lauren Betts joined the program through the transfer portal.

Ad

"Yeah, I was actually going to go there first, I was way too young to commit and we just had the same taste in schools," she said. "So the minute she entered the transfer portal, I knew she was going to UCLA. I knew everyone was gonna say I followed her footsteps. That is not what happened at all."

Sienna Betts brings frontcourt size and positional versatility. She can make open shots and can launch a few from the arc, allowing UCLA to space the floor consistently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More