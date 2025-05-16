VIDEO: USC's JuJu Watkins teams up with home decor brand to design her new 'comfy space'

USC star JuJu Watkins had her college basketball season cut short during the No. 1-seeded Trojans' NCAA Tournament second-round win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Mar. 24 when she tore her ACL. Despite not playing most of the NCAA Tournament, Watkins still won the prestigious Naismith and Wooden Awards.
Watkins has been involved in several off-court ventures as she undergoes her rehabilitation and on Thursday, furniture company Pottery Barn posted a clip of a collaboration with the USC fan-favorite on Instagram.
"Earlier this school year, we teamed up with @jujubballin to create this new comfy space to relax and recharge. See how the makeover came to life, and head to pbteen.com to shop the look," Pottery Barn captioned the post.
In the clip, Watkins spoke about the design process she undertook with Pottery Barn and how it fits with her personal style.
"Hey, I''m JuJu Watkins, come check out my Pottery Barn dorm makeover," Watkins said. "I'm a student-athlete in basketball. Basketball has always been in my family. It's a big part of our life and I enjoy playing it. I like a kind of a minimal design, we did that throughout the design process.
"Just being able to get ready and chill, I really like my alone times. So, I'm super happy with how it turned out 'cause this is where I'm gonna spend most of my time. Download the Pottery Barn teen app to see more of my favorites."
In her upgraded apartment, Watkins' many awards are displayed in glass cases, a few game balls, signed Nike sneakers and Topps and Fanatics trading cards are all arrayed around the apartment. JuJu Watkins further revealed how displaying her trophies was a new thing for her.
“I feel like I’m constantly evolving and liking new things, but one thing that’s always stayed is simplicity,” JuJu Watkins said. “I usually give my trophies to my mom, so it’s cool to have a display of my accomplishments.”
JuJu Watkins continues to dominate NIL charts
JuJu Watkins has a $739,000 NIL valuation according to On3, which puts her at No. 2 among women's college basketball stars just behind LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson who has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million.
Most notably, Watkins signed a lucrative NIL deal with apparel giants Nike in October 2022 when she was in high school and has since joined the Trojans and became the de facto face of women's college basketball. She has endorsement deals with brands like United Airlines, Gatorade, Funko Pops, AT&T and Wells Fargo.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here