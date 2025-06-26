Villanova signee Acaden Lewis drops 1-word reaction as Thomas Sorber gets drafted by the NBA champions

Villanova signee Acaden Lewis reacted to Thomas Sorber's 2025 NBA draft Instagram post.
Sorber shared pictures from the event, with the screen displaying his selection by the OKC Thunder as the first slide. Other pictures included him on stage holding a basketball, dressed in a glossy black suit complemented by a silver chain and the team's cap. He also added a snap when he celebrated with his family.
"work continues🔜," Sorber wrote on Wednesday.
Lewis shared his delight in the comments section.
"Yes," Lewis wrote.
Sorber had a standout freshman year with Georgetown. He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He earned All-Big East third-team and unanimous All-Freshman honors.
Sorber was selected at No. 15 by the Thunder. The 6-foot-10, 255-pound center is known for his physicality and defensive presence, and will now join the reigning NBA champions.
Despite concerns about his foot injury recovery and limited perimeter shooting, the Thunder valued his interior scoring, post footwork and passing. However, his 3-point shooting (16.2%) remains a weakness.
Analysts believe his skills will complement Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, and OKC could play with a balanced roster.
Acaden Lewis graduates from high school, commits to Villanova after decommitting from Kentucky
Acaden Lewis, the point guard of Sidwell Friends School in Maryland, graduated from high school on June 7. His mother, DJ Farrah Flosscett, shared moments from the ceremony on Instagram to show her support.
The 6-foot-2 guard had a strong senior season, averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also led his team to a 27-4 record and titles in the MAC and DCSAA Class AA. Lewis' performance earned him the Gatorade D.C. Player of the Year and MaxPreps D.C. Player of the Year honors.
Initially committed to Kentucky, Lewis decommitted in April following the arrival of Jaland Lowe. He pledged to Villanova on May 1.
“The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova,” Lewis said in May, via ESPN. “I have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me.”
Lewis is the No. 33 prospect in the country, the No. 5 point guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in D.C., according to 247Sports.
