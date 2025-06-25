"Predicted our downfall every step of the way": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander silences haters with poetic monologue after leading OKC to historic title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder emerged as the 2025 NBA champions after a thrilling Game 7 over the Indiana Pacers. With Oklahoma celebrating a historic win, Gilgeous-Alexander silenced critics on Wednesday with a poetic message on Instagram.

Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the criticism Oklahoma faced. Despite doubts from critics, he and the team persevered and achieved success as he chose to ignore the negativity, focusing on his performance rather than engaging with critics.

“I spent the last few days thinking and while I reflected, I accepted, that half of the opinions on our trajectory were rooted in resentment,” SGA wrote. “The more milestones we reached, the more people disrespected. They tried to say we were too young. Hating on how we were connected.

“Predicted our downfall every step of the way & when we succeeded they acted like it was expected. We ignored the noise. They said I was being nonchalant bc I never would address it. Why would I shed light on rage bait and misdirection? I’d rather be the reason that you stand corrected.”

Gilgeous-Alexander played a crucial role in the Thunder's 2025 NBA championship win. From being dominant in the regular season to keeping the fire burning throughout the postseason, he was named the NBA Finals MVP after he led the Thunder to a 103-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 7, recording 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

He became the first player in 25 years and fourth to win the scoring title, MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal as the only players to achieve the feat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rates himself high after NBA championship win

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander asserted that he wants to be the best player in the world.

"Yeah, for sure," SGA said (Timestamp: 2:58). "That's another goal of mine to stand at the top of the mountain. The way have this year, it's been pretty fun. It's definitely one of the things I want to check off my list."

His incredible season saw him average 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during the regular season. He put up 29.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.5 apg and 1.7 spg during the postseason.

