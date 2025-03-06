Walter Clayton Jr. Stats Tonight: How did the Florida star fare vs Alabama? (March 5)

Walter Clayton Jr tallied 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one block to help No. 5 Florida (26-4, 13-4) beat No. 7 Alabama (23-7, 12-5) 99-94 in a crucial SEC duel on Wednesday at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

Clayton shot 8-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-8 from the 3-point line, and made 4-of-6 attempts from the foul line as the Gators moved to second in the conference with one game remaining.

The 6-foot-3 guard was in attack mode early on, producing 10 points in the first half as Florida led 41-40. The Lake Wales native continued in the same vein in the second half, producing 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block to help the Todd Golden-coached squad hold off a last-ditch Alabama rally to emerge victorious.

Clayton was instrumental in Florida's 21-6 surge, which turned a 55-52 deficit into a 73-61 advantage with 8:38 remaining. The senior guard kept the lead up to 12 after Alex Condon had dunked the ball from his assist.

The 6-foot-3 playmaker made a layup that gave the visitors a 79-65 edge with 5:56 left. Alabama made the game interesting in the final seconds, chopping the deficit to four with Mark Sears' layup.

Clayton was fouled and split his charities with four seconds left to end the game. Here are Walter Clayton Jr's final stats in Florida's win over Alabama:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Walter Clayton Jr 36 22 5 8 0 1 8-20 2-8 4-6 1 2

Gators vs Crimson Tide Game Recap: Florida holds on to beat Alabama, climbs to second place in SEC standings

Florida outplayed Alabama in a crucial SEC showdown that could affect the seedings in the SEC Tournament.

Alex Condon dropped a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Gators to their 13th win in the conference and move a game ahead of the Crimson Tide, who succumbed to its second straight loss.

Thomas Haugh and Alijah Martin combined for 22 points, while Rueben Chinyelu finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for Florida, who ruled the rebounding battle, 50-35. The Gators shot better from the field, making 48.6% of their attempts, compared to 47.2% by Alabama.

Florida also made 72.4% of their attempts in the free-throw line, while Alabama made 68.0% of its chances from the 15-foot line. The Gators took advantage of their speed, outscoring the Crimson Tide in fast break points 22-10 and outblocking them 5-2.

Florida concludes its regular season campaign against Ole Miss on Saturday night at O'Connell Center in Gainesville. Alabama will have a tall task awaiting it, as it faces No. 1 Auburn in its last game of the SEC regular season on Saturday.

What did you think of Walter Clayton Jr's performance against Alabama? Let's know your views in the comments section:

