Walton Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin name their NBA comparisons ft. Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and more

Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin named NBA veterans Jrue Holiday, Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard as the players they wanted to be compared to in the future.

Clayton and Martin appeared on the May 1 episode of "The OGs" with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller and were asked about the players they wanted to emulate when they entered the NBA.

Clayton, the Gators' leading scorer in the 2024-25 college basketball season, didn't specify any player he wanted to be paired with, but he looks at specific moves, then he adds them to his skill set.

"I ain't gonna say there's no specific guy for me. I kind of, I said this couple weeks ago, but I like taking, like, bits and pieces from different people's game," Clayton, who averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season, said (Timestamp 32:55). "Like, I love the way Jrue guard, you know, obviously I need to be better on that end, you know, just being more consistent. I love the way Jrue guard."

"Donovan Mitchell, with all the different footworks whenever he get inside the paint, you know, um, guys like Garland, even Luka, the way they just using, they, uh, they shoulders, putting it into people's body, just physicality. So just trying to take, like, different things from different guards," he added (Timestamp 33:09).

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-2 Martin dreamt of becoming compared to Miami guard Davion Mitchell in his early NBA years and peak to Holiday, Mitchell and Lillard if he lasts for a long time in the league.

"I say early in the league, probably Davion Mitchell towards, like the break in point," Martin said (Timestamp 33:29). "Lu Dort and then when I'm at my peak, Jrue Holiday. But then I also have a game like Donovan Mitchell or like Damian Lillard that I can get to for real."

Former Florida teammates Haslem and Miller liked the names Clayton and Martin associated themselves with. Haslem pointed out that those players belong to winning teams.

Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin, Alex Condon invited to 2025 NBA draft combine

The NBA invited Florida stars Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin and Alex Condon for the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. The league announced the names of the 75 invitees on Friday and the three Gators players were among the prominent names on the list.

The combine will be held from May 11-18 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and the Marriott Marquis. Clayton Jr. is ranked 23rd on Sports Illustrated's 2025 NBA Draft Big Board while Condon is listed as a second-rounder.

Condon had a splendid sophomore season with the Gators, averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. The Australian can still withdraw from the draft, as the deadline to exit the draft while retaining their college eligibility is May 28.

Other Florida players — Rueben Chinyelu and Will Richard — weren't invited but can have a second chance if they perform well in the 2025 NBA G-League Elite Camp on May 9-11.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is slated on May 12, while the actual draft will be held on June 25-26 in Brooklyn.

