Insider drops Walter Clayton Jr.'s NBA Draft comparisons, including Steph Curry and 9x All-Star

Walter Clayton Jr. set the country ablaze in March, becoming the star of this year's NCAA Tournament as he and the Florida Gators plowed their way to the national title. Clayton Jr., who had transferred to Florida from Iona back in 2023, has received praise from experts throughout his run, including comparisons between his game and that of Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Walter Clayton Jr. earned first team All-American honors this season and excelled in the tournament, scoring at least 20 points in four of the Gators' six wins. His run in March has meant good things for Florida, but one NBA expert thinks he has done enough to be a lottery pick in this year's draft.

On Monday's episode of Get UP!, former Duke Blue Devil Jay Williams shared his thoughts on the 6-foot-3 guard's game, saying that in his opinion, Walter Clayton Jr. has climbed to the top of the draft board, joining Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper as the top prospects. When asked about who he compares to in the NBA, Williams brought up some high-level names.

"...the run this guy is on, the shots he makes, combined Damian Lillard with Steph Curry," said Williams about Clayton Jr.'s talent. "I'm not saying he is going to reach the pinnacle of who those players are, but his game to me seems like a marriage between the two; he is prolific offensively."

Steph Curry and Damian Lillard have 11 and nine All-Star selections, respectively, and are two of the best shooters in today's NBA. Even if Walter Clayton Jr. is unable to reach as high in his career as they did, he has the talent to carve out his own role in the league as a pro, according to Williams. His inclusion at the top of the draft board has experts wondering what teams are looking to do in the draft.

How does Walter Clayton Jr.'s NCAA Tournament run affect the 2025 NBA draft?

While Walter Clayton Jr. will likely go down in NCAA Tournament history alongside names like Kemba Walker and Ty Lawson, the latest NBA mock drafts don't have him going as high as Jay Williams thinks. In the NBA, teams value youth much more than colleges do, looking for players that they have more time to develop as professionals.

Walter Clayton Jr. is a senior, and despite the fact that he has proved his talent against the best teams in the country, his age stands out as a red flag. ESPN's latest mock draft has him being selected by the Boston Celtics with the 28th overall pick, while freshmen phenoms like Flagg, Bailey and Harper are at the top of the board.

While he might not be a top pick, Clayton Jr. could be a name to watch if he ends up in the right situation. He has shown that he can hold his own defensively as well as lead a team on the offensive end of the floor. If he is given the right opportunity, Jay Williams' prediction about his talent might just come true.

