Warriors star Jimmy Butler shows up to support Hailey Van Lith, TCU as they face BYU

Newly-acquired Golden State Warriors guard Jimmy Butler was in attendance to watch Hailey Van Lith and the No. 11-ranked TCU Horned Frogs demolish the BYU Cougars 79-47 in a Big 12 Conference showdown on Tuesday at the Schollmaier Arena.

Wearing an all-white attire, former Texas junior college standout Butler dropped by the arena to support women's college basketball and watched TCU (23-3, 11-2 in Big 12) lead from tipoff to beat BYU (12-12, 3-10).

The 6-foot-7 guard, who played three seasons for Marquette, was in Texas to play the last stretch of Golden State's six-game road trip. The Warriors will meet the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center, which is a 38-minute (36.2-mile) drive from the Schollmaier Arena via the I-30 W.

Butler played two games with the Warriors since he was traded. The guard was impressive in both games, scoring 25 points in Golden State's 132-111 blowout win over Chicago. He followed that up with a 20-point performance in a 125-111 victory over Milwaukee.

TCU's Big 3 dominate BYU in Big 12 action

TCU's Big 3 of Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner combined for 38 points to lead the Horned Frogs to a big win over BYU.

Conner led the team's offense with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-11 from the 3-point area. The fifth-year senior added three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes.

Six-foot-seven Prince contributed 13 points seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocks for TCU, which climbed to the top spot of the Big 12 standings following the victory.

LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith added 11 points, on 4-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-4 from deep. She added two rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 26-minute effort.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu came up with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Mark Campbell-coached squad, who shot 45.6%, including 37.0% from the 3-point line. They dominated the rebounding (43-31) and assist (23-10) departments.

Emma Calvert led BYU with 16 points while Delaney Gibb added 14. TCU's next assignment will be a visit to Arizona (15-10, 6-6) at the McKale Center on Sunday.

Following the Arizona game, the Horned Frogs will have four more games, including visits to Arizona State (Feb. 19) and Baylor (Mar. 2) and home games against West Virginia (Feb. 23) and Houston (Feb. 26).

The Big 12 Conference tournament is scheduled for March 5-9 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

