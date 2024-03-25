Was Coach K in the Army? Looking at ex-Duke HC's collegiate career

Mike Krzyzewski, affectionately known as "Coach K," is an American basketball legend renowned for his tenure as the head coach of Duke University from 1980 to 2022. For an astonishing 42 years, he built a legacy like no other. He won five national titles, 13 Final Fours, 15 ACC Tournament championships and 13 ACC regular season titles.
Was Coach K in the Army?
Coach K had a notable military career before his basketball coaching stardom. Mike Krzyzewski graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York in 1969. He was recruited by coach Bob Knight himself to play for the academy's basketball team and was also named captain during his time there.
Krzyzewski worked as an army officer until 1974. In Korea, he reportedly helped coordinate artillery and coached basketball teams for soldiers. Krzyzewski resigned from the U.S. Army with the rank of captain. Next, he started coaching. He assisted Bob Knight at Indiana University during their great 1974-75 season. After one year, he became the Army's head coach at age 28.
For five seasons as Army's coach from 1975 to 1980, Krzyzewski's teams won 73 games and lost 59, earning a National Invitation Tournament bid in 1978.
Krzyzewski's abilities stretched past college basketball, with him commanding Team USA to Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) and World Cup victories (2010, 2014). His leadership transcended collegiate courts.
Legendary career of Coach K at Duke University
Mike Krzyzewski started coaching Duke University's basketball team in 1980. His NCAA Tournament record is 100-30. That win percentage, .769, is the highest for active men's NCAA Tournament coaches. Coach K took Duke to the NCAA Tournament 35 times in 36 years, which included going 24 years straight, from 1996 until 2019. Only Kansas had a longer run.
On Feb. 13, 2010, he coached his 1,000th game for Duke. Then, on March 20, 2011, Coach K joined a small group of three Division I men's basketball coaches with 900 wins. The others were Jim Boeheim and his Army mentor, Bob Knight.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski retired at the end of the 2021-22 season. His final home game was on March 5, 2022, where Duke faced their biggest rival, North Carolina. The Blue Devils lost 94-81.
His last game occurred on April 2, 2022, vs. UNC. Duke fell 81-77. He finished his Duke coaching career with an astounding 1,129 wins and only 309 losses.
Krzyzewski's place in hoops history was set in stone after helping lead the iconic 1992 "Dream Team." Revered by all, Krzyzewski is considered a basketball coaching legend.