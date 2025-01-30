"Was this court-ordered community service?": College hoops fans astonished after Conor McGregor's appearance at BYU vs. Baylor game

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor made a shock appearance courtside at the BYU Cougars versus Baylor Bears game on Tuesday. Dressed sharply in a tailored plaid suit, McGregor sat composed as the game unfolded, with fans in attendance and on social media buzzing about his presence.

Known for his flashy persona in the UFC, McGregor’s unexpected presence at the basketball game sparked a wave of reactions both in the arena and on X.

X users and fans speculated the reason behind his appearance, with fans dropping their takes on the possible reason.

“Was this court-ordered community service?” a fan commented.

“who dragged him to this game wtf,” another fan said.

A few other fans also reacted to McGregor's appearance.

“that’s so random,” a fan said.

“He's gambling lmao,” another fan commented.

“Two worlds colliding,” a fan commented.

Reactions to McGregor's appearance ranged from humor to intrigue. McGregor is no stranger to grabbing headlines, often making appearances at high-profile events, from boxing matches to Formula 1 races. However, his presence at a college basketball game caught many off guard.

Conor McGregor makes appearance at BYU basketball game

Conor McGregor, a global UFC superstar, made a memorable appearance courtside at the Baylor-BYU men’s basketball game at the Marriott Center. His presence wasn’t random. McGregor was reportedly there as part of his partnership with Bucked Up Energy Drinks, an Orem, Utah-based company for which he has his own line of energy drinks.

From the moment McGregor stepped into the arena, he stole the show. BYU’s student section, known as “The ROC,” erupted into chants of “Conor McGregor!” as he made his way to his seat. Fans and players alike were eager to capture the moment, with many pulling out their phones to snap pictures of the Irish fighter during the game.

As the BYU Cougars battled their way to a 93-89 win, McGregor fully embraced the experience. Sporting a BYU hat, he even led the student section in a spirited “B-Y-U” chant, electrifying the already enthusiastic crowd. McGregor’s energy and charisma didn’t stop there. He interacted with fans and posed for photos with athletes from the football team, cheer squad and women’s basketball team.

McGregor’s unexpected appearance added an extra layer of excitement to what was already an intense game. Afterward, BYU coach Kevin Young couldn’t help but share a personal connection to the UFC star’s home country.

“It’s kind of funny because my first head coaching job was in Dublin, Ireland,” Young said. “So, Ireland was well represented in Provo. Shout out to Conor. I wish I could have met him, but I’m sure those who were sitting around him had a blast.”

For fans, seeing McGregor courtside was a surreal and unforgettable experience. It’s not every day that one of the most recognizable athletes in the world shows up to cheer for a college basketball team.

