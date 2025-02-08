Washington Huskies indefinitely suspend senior guard Luis Kortright

The Washington Huskies will be without their senior guard, Luis Kortright, who did not meet program standards. The program announced his indefinite suspension on Saturday, but no further details were provided regarding the nature of the suspension.

Luia Kortright, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Rhode Island, had struggled to find consistency in his first season with Washington. Apart from that, there were some disciplinary issues beyond his on-court performance. He is averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 34.4 percent from the field.

Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle previously acknowledged Kortright's difficulties. He said the senior guard has been "in his doghouse" due to inconsistent play. His three-point shooting has been abysmal, with connection on just 21.4 percent of his attempts. Adjusting to a higher competition level in the Big Ten proved challenging for him.

However, Sprinkle also noted Kortright's improvement after the holiday break.

"Louie knows he's been in my doghouse, and I think since he came back from Christma, he's been a different Louie," said Sprinkle after the Washngton's win over Maryland in January. "That's the Louie that I expect, that our team expects, that our staff expects, and our fans expect."

On the other hand, Kortright also talked about Sprinkle's coaching style and understood the expectations placed on him.

"Coach Sprinkle holds you accountable and pushes you to grow. If you're not ready for that challenge, this isn't the place fornand the Huskies," Kortright said.

Uncertain future for Luis Kortright and the Huskies

Luis Kortright in action for Washington Huskies during an NCAA Basketball game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Luis Kortright has already missed the last two games for the Washington Huskies due to an ankle injury he suffered during a practice session. He has appeared in 18 games this season and has started three. He scored his season-high of 10 points against Illinois and Umass Lowell.

The Huskies are at the bottom of the Big Ten standings with nine games remaining. Their overall record is 11-11 (2-9 in conference). They also risk missing the Big Ten Tournament, which includes the top 15 teams. to 18 points. The program has no timeline for Luis Kortright's return, leaving his future uncertain.

