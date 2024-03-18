WATCH: $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese & Co have perfect reaction for Louisville's NCAA tournament seeding

LSU's Angel Reese and coach Kim Mulkey reacted on learning the team's NCAA tournament seeding on Sunday. Hailey Van Lith is set to meet her former team after the March Madness brackets were announced. The Louisville Cardinals take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Baton Rouge on Mar. 22.

In the same bracket, LSU will meet the Rice Owls. A win for both teams could set the stage for a clash between the Tigers and Cardinals. On hearing the seeding, the $1.7 million NIL-valued (per On3) Angel Reese and coach Kim Mulkey seemed to be pointing at Lith as her teammates cheered on.

Here's the video:

Following the two rounds, LSU could meet UCLA in Sweet Sixteen before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes once again in Elite Eight.

After last year's title game clash between the two, which set the viewership record (9.9 million) for women's college basketball games, fans are eagerly awaiting the tip-off for a second time.

Will Angel Reese stay at LSU for one final year?

The senior forward has the option of using her COVID-19 eligibility year and could stay for one more season at LSU, just like Paige Bueckers did. She could also follow in the steps of Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink in declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

For now, there has been no announcement from Angel Reese. In a recent podcast appearance, the six-foot-three forward shared that she wants to play as long as she can, just like NBA superstar LeBron James.

Talking about what investment she would like to make in herself, Reese said (via Riser Diaries Podcast):

"Probably my nutrition, just being able to train I mean, look at LeBron James. He spends millions of dollars on his body, and he's playing at a very older age, and you would expect right, so I want to be able to play as long as I can."

"I mean, college has done a great job for me being able to have these things for free around here," she added. "But sometimes I do need to fly out and I need or I need someone to fly here to work with me and work me out or do certain things like that."

Regardless of her decision to stay or move to the WNBA, it seems like Angel Reese is prepared to do everything it takes to ensure that she has a long career.

