"You left flaujae out to dry": Fans left in awe as $1.8 million Angel Reese stuns in rhinestone cut-out dress

Although the LSU Lady Tigers lost against South Carolina, Angel Reese decided to move on from the memories of the tough game.

The star forward recently shared a video of her new look on TikTok. She wore a black sheer dress that was embellished with rhinestones and had cutouts at strategic places. Reese lip synced to audio and showed off her outfit, which was completed with a shoulder bag and an icy watch.

Fans loved her new look and complimented her. Some even encouraged her to start modeling professionally. One fan, specifically, said that her fashion style left Flau'jae Johnson, Reese's fellow teammate, behind.

Image Credit: Angel Reese's TikTok comment section

Angel Reese's alternative career path

Although Reese has become a prominent college basketball player, she would have chosen a glamorous career path for herself if she were not able to excel as an athlete.

When Bayou Barbie appeared on the 'Riser Diaries' podcast, the host asked her which profession she would have chosen for herself had she not been a basketball player.

"I will be modeling," Reese said. "I'll probably be overseas somewhere, probably like in London or Paris or something. Okay, it's like shopping. I can see myself shopping with my Yorkie."

She also told Matt James that she plans to travel and enjoy the offseason as much as possible. One of her goals is to attend a fashion show in Paris, but she is not sure if she will be able to fulfill that dream as she might be busy with training.

Reese also said that she has been following her grandmother's advice when it comes to saving money. The LSU star said that her grandmother always taught her to save money for rainy days.

"I was always good with saving. I mean, my grandma kind of taught me younger to save a lot of money, you never know it's going to be a rainy day."

With a NIL valuation of $1.8 million as per On3, Reese has inked deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Reebok, Sports Illustrated, Tampa, Airbnb, etc.

