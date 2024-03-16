"I will be modeling": $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese reveals her alternate career path if basketball hadn't worked out

Angel Reese has revealed what she would have been up to if she didn't have a career in basketball. The question came in her recent appearance on the ‘Riser Diaries’ podcast where she talked about a career path that wouldn't surprise anybody. The LSU Lady Tigers star would have been a fashion model.

Reese is currently on a path to defend the national women's basketball title with the Lady Tigers. The team is waiting for Selection Sunday, like most of the college basketball world, to find their next plan of action. But it would have been pretty different if she had chosen her second choice career instead.

Here is what women's college basketball star Angel Reese said when confronted with the question ‘if not basketball, then what?’

"I will be modeling. I'll probably be overseas somewhere, probably like in London or Paris or something. Okay, it's like shopping. I can see myself shopping with my Yorkie,” she told Matt James.

Reese also talked about her travel plans after the basketball season ends, and it also has to do with fashion. She will be heading to Paris to attend fashion week. She isn't sure, however, that she will be able to make it in time this year.

Reese has established herself as an elite basketball player at the collegiate level who could be drafted into the WNBA this year. She hasn't declared for the draft yet, but she also hasn't committed to return as a Lady Tiger either. Maybe it will all depend on the national title result.

Angel Reese walking in her grandmother’s path with regard to financial matters

Angel Reese has earned a fortune during her time as an NCAA basketball player. She is currently valued at $1.8 million, according to On3 NIL valuations. In financial matters, she employs one trick that she learned from her grandmother. Talking about it on the "Riser Diaries" podcast, she said:

“I was always good with saving. I mean, my grandma kind of taught me younger to save a lot of money, you never know (when) it's going to be a rainy day.”

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 08: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers celebrates against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter during the quarterfinals of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 08, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

So even with her vast fortune, the Lady Tigers star is all about saving money. Maybe that is one trick that a lot of youngsters need to learn from her. On the work front, Reese will be taking part in the upcoming March Madness NCAA tournament. Will she be able to defend her national title with her team?

