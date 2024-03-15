Angel Reese has quickly become one of the biggest names in women's college basketball. During the LSU Tigers' run to the NCAA Finals last season, her exploits caught attention, making her a household name.

While her talent on the court is a result of her perseverance and hard work, there's one trick the $1.8 million NIL-valued star, according to on3, learned from her grandmother.

Making an appearance at the Riser Diaries podcast, she said:

"I was always good with saving. I mean, my grandma kind of taught me younger to save a lot of money, you never know (when) it's going to be a rainy day.

"So when I got to Maryland, and I started just getting those little bitty checks, I was already saving like, I wasn't spending like crazy OD."

While her net worth is in the millions, her savvy mentality was instilled into Angel Reese as a child.

"You never know when you need it," she added. "And you never know when you can lose everything. So even like my grandma, like she always like, I have a lot of money and stuff like now but like she'll still give me like $40 just like keep that in a sock, like just for a rainy day, you know?"

Reese has established herself as one of the biggest names in the game, with her NIL value serving as a testament to her rising star. She's reportedly contemplating going to the WNBA before the quest for back-to-back NCAA Championships begins.

The two sides to Angel Reese during the South Carolina - LSU brawl

The game between the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament Finals on Sunday was marred by a vicious on-court fight.

Leading to a 20-minute time delay, alongside 6 players being ejected, it was a brawl of massive proportions. Throughout the incident, Angel Reese stayed out of the fight, despite being on the court.

Angel Reese against South Carolina

Her position led LSU legend and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to come out in support of her actions. However, her constant battle against Kamilla Cardoso, which even had fans calling her "dirty", was seen as the tipping point for Cardoso eventually landing the first punch on Flau'jae Johnson.