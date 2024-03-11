"Angel Reese playing dirty": College hoops world targets LSU star for intense moment with Kamilla Cardoso during SEC championship game

The fight between LSU and South Carolina in the Finals of the SEC Tournament on Sunday took everyone by surprise. One of the key matchups was the battle between the bigs of both teams - Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Both were coming off of incredible outings. While Cardoso had nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to keep South Carolina's undefeated season on track. Reese posted her 12th 20-point, 10-rebound game of the season, most among all power forwards.

However, their interactions throughout the game had a feisty edge, with constant chatter and competition. Fans, though, did not take too kindly to Reese and her antics.

One particular highlight showed Angel pulling Kamilla Cardoso's hair while battling in the paint. A fan immediately called out the Tigers superstar:

"Nah. Angel playing dirty."

Expand Tweet

Another fan thought that Reese was the aggressor, going beyond to make her point.

"Angel be so extra, always doing the most."

Expand Tweet

However, most fans noted that Angel Reese looked more flustered than Cardoso, who was enjoying the competition.

"You can see the difference. Cardoso is enjoying the challenge, and Angel is just angry."

Expand Tweet

"Looks like angels getting testy, and Camilla is just laughing at her to me just saying"

Expand Tweet

In their matchup, too, a similar story played out, with most fans picking Cardoso's side as the better player.

"I know she don’t really think she can handle Cardoso"

Expand Tweet

"Cardoso clears that THUG"

Expand Tweet

"Reese was getting dawg by her all game. Nobody want smoke with cardoso"

Expand Tweet

However, the biggest winner, according to most fans, was the spirit of basketball. Played at the highest level, the competition was a welcome sight with fans chipping in about the fierceness of the game:

"What a game!!!!! This is basketball!!!!! @espn"

Expand Tweet

"This is what basket ball is about. Love both teams!!!!," another said.

Expand Tweet

NBA legend and former All-Star Nick Van Exel chipped in with some 'love' for the ladies as well:

"Love to see it"

Expand Tweet

Amidst the competitiveness, fans highlighted how the "buddy buddy" game wasn't as exciting.

"Cut all the buddy buddy shit man, I get it’s healthier at the youth levels, but who doesn’t wanna see this type of real bump when they’re watching college or pro sports"

Expand Tweet

"I love this. Sports done got too soft & buddy buddy."

Expand Tweet

One fan, though, had a legendary comparison for the two. According to him, their encounter reminded him of the legendary matchup between Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony during the 2009 NBA Playoffs.

"lol Kobe and Melo in the WCF 😂 they about to make me love basketball again"

Expand Tweet

For most fans, the physicality was what the game was missing:

"This is what the game is all about"

Expand Tweet

"I love it. Talk, laugh, all the competitive things"

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's competitiveness serves as precursor to LSU-South Carolina brawl

South Carolina celebrates its victory

With things remaining chippy between the two sides, especially Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, things reached a boiling point late in the fourth quarter. A foul on Flau'jae Johnson turned into an all-out brawl after Cardoso shoved her to the ground.

As more players got involved, the situation turned ugly, with six players being ejected from the game. Despite South Carolina keeping their season unbeaaten and bagging home the SEC Tournament trophy, the game will be infamous for this interaction.

Kamilla Cardoso has since apologized for her actions, but the coaches for both teams have vastly different outlooks. While Dawn Staley was more measured in her response, Kim Mulkey was more aggressive in her outlook, even challenging Kamilla to try her shot at Reese.

While fans have taken to making multiple memes out of the incident, the situation may have ruined a genuine classic for the SEC Tournament Finals. Now, Kamilla Cardoso is ineligible for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Do you think Kamilla's suspension was fair? Let's know in the comments below.