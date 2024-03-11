"The classy vs the classless": College hoops world subtly roasts Kim Mulkey after contrasting post game interview to Gamecocks' HC Dawn Staley

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's SEC championship game, a confrontation on the court between Dawn Staley's Gamecocks and Kim Mulkey's LSU women's basketball teams resulted in a delay.

The clock came to a halt with just 2 minutes and 8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, during a game where Gamecocks were leading LSU with a score of 73-66. The court was filled with ejections, leading to a chaotic situation that required both coaches to hastily intervene.

The media immediately interviewed the head coaches of the teams to get their perceptions of the scuffle. Gamecocks head coach, Dawn Staley, apologized to the crowd about the menace caused.

"I just want to apologize for what took place out here today. Sometimes, when you play basketball, things get a little bit heated. I know it didn't come from an ugly place."

Expand Tweet

But on the other hand, Kim Mulkey's response in the post-game interview was a little bit bizarre, as it earned her subtle roasting as she said:

"It's ugly. It's not good. No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness, but I can tell you this: I wish [Kamilla Cardoso] would've pushed Angel Reese. Don't push a kid; you're 6'8. Don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for, in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing go at it."

Supporters flocked to the comments section of Dawn Staley's video post, drawing comparisons between Kim Mulkey and herself. They portrayed Dawn Staley as a classy coach and Kim as a polar opposite.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: $12 million worth Kim Mulkey opens up about desire to influence players: “Take some good from your coach”

What happened in Gamecocks vs. LSU?

There was a physical altercation on the court during the SEC match-up between LSU and South Carolina.

The replay clearly showed that Johnson, a player from LSU, was guilty of committing a foul, which then resulted in a confrontation with Cardoso, a player from South Carolina.

LSU v South Carolina

As players from both benches charged into the altercation, coaches and security personnel intervened to diffuse the tension.

Additionally, a fan who was later revealed to be Johnson's brother entered the court. Cardoso was among the players who were ejected following a video review.

Johnson was deliberately fouled but not removed from the game. Majority of South Carolina's bench and the entire LSU bench—aside from two players—were removed from the game.

At the end, the final scoreline read 79-72 in favor of South Carolina Gamecocks.

Also Read: Kim Mulkey controversies every college basketball fan remembers in 2023